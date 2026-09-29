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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026: Indian boxer Ankush Panghal fought his way into the men's 80kg gold medal bout at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Uzbekistan's Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 in a thrilling semifinal on Tuesday (Sep 29). Ankush will now face South Korea's Kim Min-Seong in the final after Kim defeated Jordan's Hussein Iashaish in the other semifinal. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information.

Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men's Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men's Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-29 13:20 IST

Asian Games 2026: Indian boxer Ankush Panghal fought his way into the men’s 80kg gold medal bout at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 in a thrilling semifinal on Tuesday (Sep 29). Ankush will now face South Korea’s Kim Min-Seong in the final after Kim defeated Jordan’s Hussein Iashaish in the other semifinal. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information.

Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout Match Details

  • Match: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong, Men’s 80kg Boxing Gold Medal Bout
  • Date: Friday, October 2, 2026
  • Venue: Boxing Arena, Aichi-Nagoya
  • Start Time: Yet to be announced

Where to Watch Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong Live on TV?

The Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong men’s 80kg boxing gold medal bout at the Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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How to Watch Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong men’s 80kg boxing gold medal bout live on the SonyLIV app and website. The live streaming details will be updated once the official bout timing is announced.

How Did Ankush Panghal Reach the 80kg Boxing Final?

Ankush Panghal defeated Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Erkinboev 4-1 in the men’s 80kg semifinal on Tuesday. Boxing in the blue corner, Ankush made a lively start against the Uzbek southpaw, exchanging quick punches and finding success with his right hand and body shots.

Despite appearing to land more punches, Ankush was adjudged to have lost the opening round 1-4. The Indian responded strongly in the second round, matching Erkinboev’s speed and counter-punching ability to take the round 3-2 and level the momentum.

Ankush then produced his best boxing in the decisive third round, dominating the exchanges to win it 5-0 and seal a 4-1 victory. He will now face South Korea’s Kim Min-Seong in the gold medal bout on October 2.

Who Will Ankush Panghal Face in the Final?

Ankush Panghal will face South Korea’s Kim Min-Seong in the men’s 80kg gold medal bout. Kim secured his place in the final after defeating Jordan’s Hussein Iashaish in the other semifinal.

Another Boxing Final for India

Ankush’s victory added another boxing final appearance for India at the Asian Games 2026 on a day when Parveen Hooda also booked her place in the women’s 65kg gold medal bout. Parveen defeated China’s Li Shu 5-0 in her semifinal and will face Chinese Taipei’s Chen Nien-chin in the final.

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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026: Ankush Panghal vs Kim Min-Seong 80kg Men’s Boxing Gold Medal Bout — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming

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