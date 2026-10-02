Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Malaysia Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026: India will face Malaysia in the men’s hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, October 3. The defending champions booked their place in the title clash after edging arch-rivals Pakistan 4-3 in a thrilling semi-final, with Abhishek scoring the decisive goal with just 49.2 seconds remaining. Malaysia, meanwhile, secured their place in the final after defeating South Korea 2-1. Here are all the details, including match timings, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming details.

India vs Malaysia Men’s Hockey Gold Medal Match Details

Match: India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Final

India vs Malaysia, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Final Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Time: 3:30 PM IST

3:30 PM IST Venue: Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara, Japan

India vs Malaysia Men’s Hockey Final: Where to Watch on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey gold medal match between India and Malaysia live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch India vs Malaysia Men’s Hockey Final Live Streaming?

The India vs Malaysia men’s hockey gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 will be available for live streaming on SonyLIV.

India vs Malaysia Men’s Hockey Final Team News

India reached the final after producing a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Pakistan. Harmanpreet Singh scored twice from penalty corners, while Sukhjeet Singh added India’s third goal before Abhishek scored the late winner. India had taken a 3-0 lead before Pakistan fought back to level the contest at 3-3.

India will be without midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, who was ruled out after fracturing his thumb during the pool-stage match against Bangladesh. Nilakanta Sharma came into the squad in his place for the semi-final against Pakistan.

Malaysia defeated South Korea 2-1 in the second semi-final to set up the gold-medal clash against the defending champions. Malaysia had also defeated Pakistan 5-4 during the pool stage, underlining their strong campaign in the tournament.

India Men’s Hockey Squad for Asian Games 2026

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

India vs Malaysia Men’s Hockey Final: Key Facts

India’s Status: Defending Asian Games men’s hockey champions

Defending Asian Games men’s hockey champions India’s Semi-Final: India defeated Pakistan 4-3

India defeated Pakistan 4-3 India’s Semi-Final Goals: Harmanpreet Singh (2), Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek

Harmanpreet Singh (2), Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek Malaysia’s Semi-Final: Malaysia defeated South Korea 2-1

Malaysia defeated South Korea 2-1 Final Venue: Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara

Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara Gold Medal Match: Saturday, October 3, 2026, 3:30 PM IST

Saturday, October 3, 2026, 3:30 PM IST Olympic Qualification: The men’s hockey gold medallist at the Asian Games secures direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

India vs Malaysia Men’s Hockey Final Preview

India will enter the gold-medal match aiming to retain the Asian Games men’s hockey title they won at Hangzhou 2022. Harmanpreet Singh’s side survived a major test against Pakistan in the semi-final and will now face Malaysia, who have also enjoyed a strong campaign in Aichi-Nagoya. The final will determine the Asian Games men’s hockey champion as well as the direct Olympic qualification spot available to the gold medallist.