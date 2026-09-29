Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Semifinal Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026: India will face Sri Lanka in the men’s cricket semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday, October 1. Sri Lanka secured their place in the last four after their quarterfinal against Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Nisshin, Japan, on Tuesday due to persistent rain. Shreyas Iyer-led India had also advanced after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out on Monday. Here are all the details, including the semifinal timing, venue, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Semifinal Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Semifinal

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Semifinal Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Thursday, October 1, 2026 Venue: Nisshin, Japan

Nisshin, Japan Toss: 9:30 AM IST

9:30 AM IST Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live on TV?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinal live on the SonyLIV app.

How Did India Reach the Asian Games 2026 Semifinal?

Shreyas Iyer-led India secured their place in the semifinals after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was washed out on Monday. India advanced to the last four by virtue of their higher seeding.

India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh entered the Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket tournament as the four seeded teams. Pakistan also progressed after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong was abandoned due to rain.

How Did Sri Lanka Reach the Asian Games 2026 Semifinal?

Sri Lanka advanced to the semifinal after their quarterfinal against Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Nisshin on Tuesday. Persistent rain prevented the match from getting underway, with the fixture called off before the toss.

Rain had started several hours before the scheduled 9 AM local start and showed no signs of easing. Sri Lanka progressed to the semifinals by virtue of their higher seeding based on the ICC T20I rankings.

India Squad for Asian Games 2026

India Squad: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam.

Sri Lanka Squad for Asian Games 2026

Sri Lanka Squad: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh.