Asian Games 2026: Check India vs Sri Lanka & Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Semifinal Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026: India will face Sri Lanka while Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the men’s cricket semifinals at the Asian Games 2026 on Thursday, October 1. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced after their respective quarterfinals against Nepal and Malaysia were abandoned due to persistent rain in Nisshin, Japan. Here are all the details, including semifinal timings, venues, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Semifinal Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Semifinal

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Semifinal Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Thursday, October 1, 2026 Toss: 5:00 AM IST

5:00 AM IST Start Time: 5:30 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Semifinal Match Details

Match: India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Semifinal

India vs Sri Lanka, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Semifinal Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026

Thursday, October 1, 2026 Toss: 9:30 AM IST

9:30 AM IST Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semifinals Live on TV?

The India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket semifinals will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semifinals Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 cricket semifinals live on the SonyLIV app.

How Did India and Sri Lanka Reach the Semifinal?

India advanced to the men’s cricket semifinal after their quarterfinal against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain, with India progressing based on their higher seeding. Sri Lanka also advanced after their quarterfinal against Nepal was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Nisshin on Tuesday.

The Sri Lanka vs Nepal quarterfinal was called off before the toss as persistent rain prevented play from getting underway. Sri Lanka progressed by virtue of their higher seeding based on the ICC T20I rankings. India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh had entered the tournament as the four seeded teams.

How Did Pakistan and Bangladesh Reach the Semifinal?

Pakistan advanced to the semifinals after their quarterfinal against Hong Kong, China was abandoned due to rain, with Pakistan progressing as the higher-seeded team. Bangladesh also secured their place in the last four after their quarterfinal against Malaysia was abandoned.

The Bangladesh vs Malaysia abandonment completed a quartet of rain-affected matches in the men’s cricket tournament. Bangladesh advanced on the basis of their higher seeding and will now face Pakistan in the semifinal on October 1.

India Squad for Asian Games 2026

India Squad: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam.

Sri Lanka Squad for Asian Games 2026

Sri Lanka Squad: Ashen Bandara, Lasith Croospulle, Sineth Jayawardena, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nuwan Thushara, Tharindu Ratnayake, Wanuja Sahan, Sohan de Livera, Garuka Sanketh.

Pakistan Squad for Asian Games 2026

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Saad Masood, Maaz Sadaqat, Ali Raza.

Bangladesh Squad for Asian Games 2026

Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (C), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon (WK), Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Semifinal Weather Update

The men’s cricket quarterfinal stage was heavily affected by rain, with four matches being abandoned. However, there is some positive news for the semifinals and medal matches, with the weather forecast in Nisshin expected to be better for October 1 and October 3.

Bangladesh’s Asian Games Cricket Record

Bangladesh reached the men’s cricket semifinal after their quarterfinal against Malaysia was abandoned. In the previous edition in 2023, Bangladesh lost to India in the semifinal but defeated Pakistan in the third-place playoff to win the bronze medal. Bangladesh had also won bronze in 2014, while their best finish came in 2010 when they won the gold medal after defeating Afghanistan in the final.