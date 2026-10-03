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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will take place on October 4 at Nagoya’s Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan. Fans can check IST timings, India’s flag bearer Neeru Dhanda, Aichi-Nagoya farewell celebrations, medal tally highlights, and India’s cricket and hockey success.

Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will take place on 4th October at 2:30 PM IST.
Asian Games 2026 closing ceremony will take place on 4th October at 2:30 PM IST.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 23:02 IST

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: The 2026 Asian Games will end with a closing ceremony as athletes from all over Asia watch an Aichi-Nagoya farewell after more than two weeks of fierce competition. The 20th Asian Games, which kicked off on 19th September, will officially end on 4th October with a spectacular Closing Ceremony taking place at Nagoya’s Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium in Japan.

The Games saw some unforgettable achievements in the 43 sports, as thousands of athletes competed to bring glory to their continent. From multiple records being broken to the tears of joy of a gold medal, Aichi Nagoya 2026 gave so many highlights.

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Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony

The opening and closing ceremonies will be held at Nagoya’s Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, which is the venue used for some of the major events during the Games. It is planned for the organisers to put on a show celebrating what Asian athletes have done during the Games, at the same time a celebration of Japanese culture. The ceremony is expected to host a handover to the next Asian Games host city and the extinguishing of the Games flame.

India’s flag bearer at the event will be trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, having been picked to carry the country’s flag during the athletes’ parade. The event will officially close off 16 days of sporting competition in Japan.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony Timing in IST

As per the current schedule published by the organisers, the Closing Ceremony will commence at 6:00 PM local time in Nagoya on Sunday, October 4. Japan is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of India. So the ceremony will start at 2:30 PM IST. In all probability, the ceremony will last for about 1 hour 30 minutes and will end at 4:00 PM IST.

India’s Performance at Asian Games 2026

Despite stiff competition, the Indian team had another successful campaign at the medal-rich Asian Games, as they finished among the top ranks in the medal tally. By the end of the penultimate day, the Indian contingent had already garnered 80 medals, comprising 18 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze medals.

The last day was a successful one for the country. India managed to defend their men’s cricket gold medal with a victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 final; India’s men’s hockey team successfully defended their title with a powerful 5-1 victory over Malaysia. The hockey silver was enough for India to qualify for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

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Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST
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Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

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Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

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