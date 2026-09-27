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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Can You Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey? Latest Availability Update

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Can You Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey? Latest Availability Update

Team India’s new training jersey at the Asian Games 2026 has generated massive buzz among cricket fans. However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side’s training kit is currently unavailable on Six5Six and JSW Inspire, with no official retail launch announced by the IOA.

Indian Men's Cricket Team's Training Jersey at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@Waaquib
Indian Men's Cricket Team's Training Jersey at the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@Waaquib

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 16:48 IST

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Jersey: The Indian team at Asian Games 2026 has been turning heads with its on-field performances and its new training kit. The Indian team, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, was present in Japan with a new training jersey, far different from the blue kits that fans have been used to seeing the Indian cricket team draped in. The new training jersey, as well as the rest of the Indian team kits for the Asian Games, is a part of Team India’s kit collection for the Asian Games and is being provided through the Indian Olympic Association’s partnership with JSW Inspire.

As pictures of the players in training and travelling in the new kit have emerged on social media, numerous supporters have asked whether they will be able to buy the shirt themselves.

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Asian Games 2026: Can Fans Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey?

Currently, the answer seems to be no. A visit to the official online sites of Team India Asian Games sponsors and apparel partners reveals that the training jersey is not available for sale at the moment. It is not available either on Six5Six, the store that has traditionally been the online seller of Indian cricket merchandise, or on JSW Inspire, the official apparel partner for Team India at the 2026 Asian Games.

Up to now, there has not been any formal statement of a rollout of the training jersey on the general retail market. Currently, the jersey seems to be just an addition to the unofficial athlete’s apparel range that was designed for the Indian athletes participating in Japan.

Why is Team India’s Training Jersey at Asian Games 2026 Different?

The new team India training kit is a departure from the blue match jerseys used by the Indian team in ODIs and Tests. This kit is part of the team India mindset for the Asian Games. All reports before Games talked of Indians in various disciplines adopting a kit made available through IOAs partnership with JSW Inspire.

Also Read: Sania Mirza Backs Novak Djokovic: Indian Star Believes Serb Legend Can Still Win Another Slam Amid 2026 Struggles

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Can You Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey? Latest Availability Update
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Can You Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey? Latest Availability Update
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Can You Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey? Latest Availability Update
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Can You Buy Team India’s New Training Jersey? Latest Availability Update
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