Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final Prediction, Live Streaming, Details And Preview — All You Need to Know

India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026: India in the men’s cricket schedule of Asian Games 2026 will play the quarter-final against Afghanistan in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan on 28 September 2026. As reigning champions, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, have qualified directly for the knockout stage of the men’s event, as per ICC T20I rankings.

Led by Shreyas Iyer, India will enter the competition after a hectic September that saw them participate in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, as well as a one-off contest against Japan. The Men in Blue will look to defend the gold medal that they acquired at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.

India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final: Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Asian Games 2026 Quarter-Final

Date: September 28, 2026

Venue: Kōrogi Athletic Park, Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Format: T20I

Stage: Quarter-Final

Asian Games 2026: India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details

The India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final from the Asian Games 2026 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website at 10:00 AM (IST) on Monday. Meanwhile, the TV broadcast for the clash will be available across the Sony Sports Network.

India vs Afghanistan Preview

India will come into the quarter final as one of the heavy favorites for the gold medal. They have a fairly strong team with several international stars and IPL regulars. India, the defending champions, have a well rounded team comprising of power packed batting, pace, and spin options and a pace attack bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah. Yash Thakur was also called into the team after Harshit Rana was ruled out through injury.

Afghanistan, then again, have developed into one of the most dangerous T20 teams in Asia over recent years. The Afghan players have plenty of franchise cricket experience under their belts, and they are capable of competing against the very best teams of the format. They had to win through the qualifier stage to reach the quarter-finals, giving them some useful match practice for the Japanese conditions.

Though India’s batting depth might become the deciding factor, Afghanistan’s spinners will probably put the reigning champions through the wringer, mostly on a pitch where they could be licking their lips.

Asian Games 2026: India vs Afghanistan Prediction

India are expected to narrowly enter the game as favourites with their greater squad depth and experience of the high-pressure knockout format. Yet, Afghanistan have enough match-winners to spring a surprise if the spinners are able to control the middle overs.

India vs Afghanistan Prediction: India to win and reach the semi-finals

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