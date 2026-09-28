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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained

Due to rain abandoning the quarter-final of Asian Games 2026 cricket between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the former has directly advanced to the semi-finals.

Asian Games 2026: IND vs PAK Clash On Cards? Scenarios Explained After Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Final After Rain Washes Out Match Against Hong Kong. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)
Asian Games 2026: IND vs PAK Clash On Cards? Scenarios Explained After Pakistan Qualify For Semi-Final After Rain Washes Out Match Against Hong Kong. (Image Credits: BCCI X/X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 09:57 IST

Asian Games 2026: Due to rain abandoning the quarter-final of Asian Games 2026 cricket between Pakistan and Hong Kong at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, the former has directly advanced to the semi-finals. With Team India also likely to qualify for the semi-finals amid persistent rain in the city, is a clash against their arch-rivals on the cards? Find out here.

Asian Games 2026: Will India and Pakistan lock horns in the semi-final?

As things stand, India and Pakistan will not face one another in the semi-final, given both sides are placed on the opposite sides of the knockout draw. As per reports, the Men in Green will face the winner of the bout between Bangladesh and Malaysia, while India are destined to square off against the victors of the contest between Nepal and Sri Lanka. The arch-rivals will not go against one another other than the gold medal or bronze medal match if it comes down to it.

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Notably, the two sides have never played against one another in Asian Games cricket in either men’s or women’s categories.

“We have to be mentally prepared irrespective of whatever the situation is going to be” – Shreyas Iyer

Meanwhile, speaking in a presser on Sunday, Indian captain Shreyas Iyer revealed that their focus is on giving the best performance despite the rain threat in Nisshin. He stated, as quoted by ANI:

“Yes, it is raining. We cannot give a reason for that. Because we have decided that we are a bunch of professionals. And such hurdles will keep coming. And we have to be mentally prepared irrespective of whatever the situation is going to be. So, we got a decent warm-up and a little practice of knocking. And tomorrow, we will try to adapt as soon as possible. We will see how the weather is. But that is secondary. The primary importance is to come and play the match.”

Despite looming as overwhelming favourites to clinch gold, the Men in Blue will not take any side lightly, given how close Japan ran them in the one-off T20I. The Men in Blue should still back themselves to retain the gold. Their female counterparts, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, have already retained the gold after crushing Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final.

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Pakistan national cricket teamteam india

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India vs Pakistan Semi-Final on The Cards After PAK Qualify Without Playing? Qualification Scenarios Explained
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