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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

Asian Games 2026 cricket faces a major facilities controversy in Japan, with BCCI and ACC reportedly unhappy over stadium arrangements, tented dressing rooms, distant washrooms and small hotel rooms. India could send a second-string team, potentially leaving Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah out.

Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-28 18:10 IST

Cricket at Asian Games 2026: The cricket stadium and hotel accommodations at the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Japan has faced some flak. Earlier, it was reported that both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had raised issues with the stadium facilities and room accommodations. With there being no solution reached for this situation as of now, the BCCI is inclined to send a ‘B’ team. The squad features some of the top cricketers including the likes of Men in Blue’s T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer and star pacer, Jasprit Bumrah. If the report of sending a second string-squad is true, then it is possible both Iyer and Bumrah along with some other players may skip the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah to Skip Asian Games 2026?

India might have to put out second-string cricket teams at the Asian Games to be held next in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, following concerns raised about the facilities and arrangements prepared by the hosts for the teams taking part in the games. The second-string cricket teams could star players like Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah missing the tournament. 

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It is planned to have the games started on September 19, and men’s cricket should take place between Sept. 24 and Oct 3, based on the schedule. 

Asian Games 2026: Sub-Standard Cricket Stadium Conditions

According to a source from the BCCI quoted by ANI, the Indian board and the Asian Cricket Council are unhappy with the conditions. The source was quoted saying, “BCCI and ACC are not happy with the facilities and arrangements in Japan, and the board will send an observer there. The observer will submit its report to us, and if arrangements are not up to the mark, we could consider sending a B team there. We told Japan Olympics officials during the ACC in a meeting that the dressing rooms were set up in tents and washrooms were just 500 m away from those tents, which has created an unsatisfying situation for the players. Also, the hotel rooms are really small, and it is a big concern.”

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Ends in Draw: Gautam Gambhir Hails Team India, Sonal Dinusha After Colombo Test

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India
Tags: Asian Games 2026jasprit bumrahshreyas iyer

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

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