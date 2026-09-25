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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal national cricket team stunned Afghanistan national cricket team by five wickets in their Group A clash, putting their qualification hopes in a strong position and leaving Afghanistan's quarterfinal path uncertain. Sundeep Jora and Rohit Paudel starred as Nepal chased down 103 in 17.2 overs, while Kushal Bhurtel claimed 4/21 as Afghanistan were restricted to 102/7.

Nepal defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@ACBOfficials
Nepal defeated Afghanistan by five wickets in the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@ACBOfficials

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 15:53 IST

Afghanistan national cricket team vs Nepal national cricket team: A huge result broke out at the Asian Games 2026 as Nepal produced a stunning five-wicket win over Afghanistan in the group stage. With the continental games being played in the T20 format, this is one of the best results for the Nepal team. With this win, Nepal could ideally finish on top of their group and would face Bangladesh in the quarter-final. However, the Dipendra Singh Airee-led side would have to defeat the hosts, Japan, to finish at the top of their group. 

Asian Games 2026: Nepal Beat Afghanistan

Nepal defeated Afghanistan at Nisshin by five wickets to start their Asian Games 2026 with a victory. Two points in one match give Nepal the same standing as Afghanistan, which sits top of Group A with a better Net Run Rate. Group A and Group B, with three nations each, will have their top two in the quarterfinals, which already includes India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

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Nepal Register a Nervy Win Over Afghanistan

Afghanistan called correctly and chose to field first. But it did not work, as they lost three during the powerplay. Faisal Shinozada (30) and Najibullah Zadran (30) took Afghanistan to 102/7.

Nepal lost Kushal Bhurtel on the very first over and, like Afghanistan, they lost three wickets in the powerplay. Nepal were struggling at 56/4 in 10 overs, but the partnership of Dipendra Singh Airee and Rohit Paudel for the fifth wicket added 46 runs, which enabled the platform for Nepal’s win.

India to Face Afghanistan?

Afghanistan’s loss to Nepal means that they could finish in second place in their group. If Nepal goes on to beat Japan, the standings will be as follows:

  1. Nepal
  2. Aghanistan
  3. Japan

If the standings remain the same, then the Indian national cricket team led by Shreyas Iyer will face Afghanistan in the quarterfinals. 

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamAsian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Nepal Shock Afghanistan by 5 Wickets, Check Full Scorecard | Will India Face AFG In Quarterfinals?

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