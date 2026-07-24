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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know

Asian Games 2026 cricket schedule has been announced. Check the full men's and women's fixtures, knockout bracket, India's opponents and the latest live streaming details for the tournament in Japan.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details- All You Need To Know. Photo X
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule Announced: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details- All You Need To Know. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 01:14 IST

The Asian Games 2026 cricket competition is set to deliver another exciting chapter in the sport’s continental history, with the official draw confirming the pathways for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. Cricket will once again be played in the T20 format at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan, with India entering the event as the defending gold medallists in both categories.

The women’s competition will begin with the quarterfinal stage, where top-ranked teams have received direct entry into the knockout rounds. India have been drawn against hosts Japan in their quarterfinal clash, while Bangladesh will take on China. Sri Lanka are set to face Malaysia, and Pakistan will begin their campaign against Thailand.

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Women’s Cricket Schedule

Quarterfinals

India vs Japan
Bangladesh vs China
Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
Pakistan vs Thailand

Semifinals

India/Japan vs Bangladesh/China
Sri Lanka/Malaysia vs Pakistan/Thailand

India will start as overwhelming favourites against Japan and are expected to progress to the last four. However, a potential semifinal against Bangladesh could prove challenging, considering the growing strength of women’s cricket across Asia. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also among the contenders for a medal finish.

The men’s tournament will follow a slightly different format, with preliminary group-stage matches determining the remaining quarterfinalists. Afghanistan headline Group A alongside Japan and Nepal, while Group B features Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman.

Men’s Cricket Schedule

Group A

Afghanistan
Japan
Nepal

Group B

Hong Kong China
Malaysia
Oman

The top teams from the group stage will advance to the knockout rounds, where Asia’s leading Full Member nations await.

Quarterfinals

India vs TBD
Pakistan vs TBD
Sri Lanka vs TBD
Bangladesh vs TBD

As was the case in Hangzhou 2023, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have earned direct qualification to the quarterfinals based on their rankings. Afghanistan, despite being one of Asia’s strongest T20 sides, will have to negotiate the group stage before reaching the knockout phase.

India’s men’s team will be aiming to retain the gold medal they won in Hangzhou, while the women’s side will look to defend their crown under what is expected to be another strong squad.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India

The official broadcast arrangements for cricket at the Asian Games 2026 will be taken care of by Sony Sports Network. The Live streaming services will be on available on the SonyLiv app. With India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan all in contention, cricket fans can expect high-quality T20 action as the race for Asian Games gold begins in Japan.

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know

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