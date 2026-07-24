Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule: Full Fixtures and Live Streaming Details— All You Need To Know

The Asian Games 2026 cricket competition is set to deliver another exciting chapter in the sport’s continental history, with the official draw confirming the pathways for both the men’s and women’s tournaments. Cricket will once again be played in the T20 format at the Aichi-Nagoya Games in Japan, with India entering the event as the defending gold medallists in both categories.
The women’s competition will begin with the quarterfinal stage, where top-ranked teams have received direct entry into the knockout rounds. India have been drawn against hosts Japan in their quarterfinal clash, while Bangladesh will take on China. Sri Lanka are set to face Malaysia, and Pakistan will begin their campaign against Thailand.
Women’s Cricket Schedule
Quarterfinals
India vs Japan
Bangladesh vs China
Sri Lanka vs Malaysia
Pakistan vs Thailand
Semifinals
India/Japan vs Bangladesh/China
Sri Lanka/Malaysia vs Pakistan/Thailand
India will start as overwhelming favourites against Japan and are expected to progress to the last four. However, a potential semifinal against Bangladesh could prove challenging, considering the growing strength of women’s cricket across Asia. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are also among the contenders for a medal finish.
The men’s tournament will follow a slightly different format, with preliminary group-stage matches determining the remaining quarterfinalists. Afghanistan headline Group A alongside Japan and Nepal, while Group B features Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman.
Men’s Cricket Schedule
Group A
Afghanistan
Japan
Nepal
Group B
Hong Kong China
Malaysia
Oman
The top teams from the group stage will advance to the knockout rounds, where Asia’s leading Full Member nations await.
Quarterfinals
India vs TBD
Pakistan vs TBD
Sri Lanka vs TBD
Bangladesh vs TBD
As was the case in Hangzhou 2023, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have earned direct qualification to the quarterfinals based on their rankings. Afghanistan, despite being one of Asia’s strongest T20 sides, will have to negotiate the group stage before reaching the knockout phase.
India’s men’s team will be aiming to retain the gold medal they won in Hangzhou, while the women’s side will look to defend their crown under what is expected to be another strong squad.
Live Streaming and Telecast Details in India
The official broadcast arrangements for cricket at the Asian Games 2026 will be taken care of by Sony Sports Network. The Live streaming services will be on available on the SonyLiv app. With India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan all in contention, cricket fans can expect high-quality T20 action as the race for Asian Games gold begins in Japan.
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.