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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi created history at Asian Games 2026 as India defeated Pakistan in the men's cricket final to win gold. The 15-year-old batting prodigy became the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games cricket gold medal, adding another milestone to his record-breaking year.

Indian national cricket team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Indian national cricket team defeated Pakistan by 19 runs. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 16:09 IST

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: India’s 15-year-old batting genius Vaibhav Sooryavanshi furthered his meteoric rise on Saturday when he helped India win the men’s cricket gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. In a final at Korogi Sports Park, Japan, where India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 19 runs, Sooryavanshi is now the youngest Indian to win an Asian Games gold medal in cricket.

The teenager has had a dream year. After already making history this year by being the youngest Indian player in international cricket, Sooryavanshi can add another enormous multi-sport gold medal at the age of just 15.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Historic Achievement

Born in 2011, Sooryavanshi was one of the youngest representatives of the Indian team at the 2011 Asian Games. His inclusion in the team drew attention after a prolific year in which he led age-group cricket, performed at the top level in franchise cricket, and earned a spot in the senior Indian team.

The left-handed opening batsman had already made history by becoming the youngest Indian to represent his country (15 years and 99 days), breaking Tendulkar’s long-standing record. He also hogged headlines with a brilliant Under-19 World Cup display and exhilarating knocks across formats.

The Asian Games gold is another big step in a career on the rise.

Asian Games 2026: India Beats Pakistan to Secure Double Gold in Cricket

Team India made history, delivering a double gold in cricket. After the women’s team, the men’s team beat Pakistan in the gold medal clash by 19 runs at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday, on the back of heroic efforts from Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and Axar Patel. 

With this, India has secured its 81st Asian Games medal, including its 19th gold to the tally. India has also won 26 silver medals and 36 bronze medals already. Earlier, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team had beaten Sri Lanka by 147 runs to win a gold medal in women’s cricket. 

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 22-Year ODI Record During IND vs WI Clash in New Chandigarh

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal
Tags: Asian Games 2026ind vs pakindia vs pakistanVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sets Unique Record as India Beat Pakistan for Gold Medal
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