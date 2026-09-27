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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Cricket: What Will Happen if India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final is Washed Out? Check Impact on Qualification

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: What Will Happen if India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final is Washed Out? Check Impact on Qualification

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026 quarter-final could be washed out due to rain in Nisshin. If abandoned, India would advance to the semi-finals based on higher ICC T20I ranking, with no reserve day available for the knockout clash.

Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravi Bishnoi in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Ishan Kishan, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ravi Bishnoi in frame. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 23:18 IST

India vs Afghanistan Asian Games 2026: India will have a strong start to their men’s campaign in the cricket at the Asian Games 2026 with a quarter-final encounter against Afghanistan scheduled for Monday, September 28. Still, the ongoing rain at Nisshin has caused anxiety about the potential of the knockout clash being called off.

The match at the Korongi Sports Park for the quarter-final of India vs Afghanistan. The proposed start time is 1:30 PM local time (10:00AMIST), as the venue witnessed rain spoiling the action during the preliminary round.

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What Happens If India vs Afghanistan Is Washed Out?

India would go through to the semi-final if the India vs Afghanistan quarter-final is abandoned. The knockout rules for cricket at the Asian Games state that if a quarter-final cannot determine a result, then the team higher in the ICC T20I rankings would go through. India was the higher-ranked team against Afghanistan.

India are the current number 1 in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings, while Afghanistan are currently at number 10. An abandoned quarter-final would leave India through to the semi-finals.

This is very important as the quarter-finals do not have an alternative reserve day; because of this, if the weather were to remain consistently poor, the result would be decided by the rules of the tournament.

India Have History on Their Side

This has already occurred between this pair of teams at the Asian Games. In the men’s cricket final at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games, India and Afghanistan lined up to play. Afghanistan had reached 112/5 when the rain arrived and India weren’t able to even begin their reply and as the higher-seeded team, they were given the gold medal.

What Does This Mean for India?

India, in fact, do not require a full game to qualify if the India v Afghanistan quarter final is also a complete rain out. India being higher ICC T20I ranking would qualify the team led by Shreyas Iyer into semi final.

Also Read: India vs West Indies 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Smashes 139, Shubman Gill Hits 110 as India Win by 8 Wickets

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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: What Will Happen if India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final is Washed Out? Check Impact on Qualification
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Asian Games 2026 Cricket: What Will Happen if India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final is Washed Out? Check Impact on Qualification
Asian Games 2026 Cricket: What Will Happen if India vs Afghanistan Quarter-Final is Washed Out? Check Impact on Qualification
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