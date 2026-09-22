LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games 2026, missing out on a medal after being eliminated with a score of 376.3 points on Tuesday. The Indian pair started the final in fourth place after the opening series, scoring 103.6 points from their first 10 shots. China led the standings with 107.2, followed by South Korea (104.9) and Japan (103.9).

Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 10:11 IST

India’s Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Mane finished fourth in the 10m air rifle mixed team final at the Asian Games 2026, missing out on a medal after being eliminated with a score of 376.3 points on Tuesday. The Indian pair started the final in fourth place after the opening series, scoring 103.6 points from their first 10 shots. China led the standings with 107.2, followed by South Korea (104.9) and Japan (103.9).

Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal

After 20 shots, Elavenil and Parth remained fourth with 207.9 points, trailing third-placed South Korea by 1.3 points. China continued to lead with 211.9 points. India’s position remained unchanged after the third series, with the pair placed fourth on 312.3 points. China led with 315.7, followed by Japan (314.9) and South Korea (314.3). Elavenil and Parth were subsequently eliminated after finishing fourth with 376.3 points. 

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier in the day, the Indian pair had finished second in the qualification round with 634.9 points to advance to the final. China topped the qualification with a world-record score of 638.9. Meanwhile, India suffered a 0-3 defeat to Malaysia in the men’s team regu Group B competition in sepak takraw.

India lost their final match against Malaysia 0-2, with the two games ending 11-15 and 5-15. The result meant Malaysia won the overall three-match contest 3-0. India had earlier also lost to Japan and still has a group match against the Philippines. The defeats leave India with a difficult path to progression from Group B. In swimming, India’s men’s 4x100m medley relay team of Rishabh Das, Akash Mani, Benediction Beniston and Dhanush Suresh finished fourth in their heat to qualify for the final.

The Indian quartet advanced as the seventh-best team overall and will compete in the final later on Tuesday. In kabaddi, India defeated South Korea 63-31 in Group A, while Jay Meena beat Pakistan’s Hussain Arain 4-0 in men’s singles in soft tennis. Aadhya Tiwari lost 1-4 to Thailand’s Alisha Ziegler in women’s singles.

Wushu’s Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam finished ninth in the women’s Nanquan final, while fencers Sachin and Hemash Singh finished fourth in their respective pools in men’s individual foil.
Aryan Nehra finished fourth in the men’s 1500m freestyle B final, and Chetan Bhatt lost the men’s 84kg kumite bronze medal match. In sepak takraw, India suffered a 0-3 defeat to Malaysia in the men’s Team Regu Group B.

(With Inputs From Agencies)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

WWE RAW Results: Oba Femi Returns, Attacks The Vision; Penta And Roxanne Perez Secure Spot In Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

Did MS Dhoni Influnce Zaheer Khan’s Appointment as New CSK Coach? Here’ What We Know Ahead of IPL 2027

IND vs JPN One-Off T20I Live Streaming: Can Shreyas Iyer and Co. Win Historic Meeting? When and Where to Watch Suzuki Cup Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

India’s Asian Games 2026 Schedule Today, Sep 22: PV Sindhu, Women’s Cricket Take Center Stage | Check Full Schedule of Medal Events and Fixtures

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan Outshines Virender Sehwag’s And Rahul Dravid’s Sons in India U-19 vs Australia U-19

LATEST NEWS

Telangana Hospital AC Blast Kills 2 Infants, 28 Children Rescued From Newborn Care Unit: From SNCU: What Happened?

Delhi Metro MMS Leak: What Happened To Intimate CCTV Leaked Video Of Couple Involved In PDA?

Watch: Speeding Thar Hits Couple On Scooter In Greater Noida, 40-Year-Old Man Dies, Wife Severely Injured As Impact Throws Them On Road

Riddhi Dogra Birthday: From Local Trains And A 9-To-5 Job To Playing Shah Rukh Khan’s Mother — 7 Things You Didn’t Know

Bihar Minister Shockingly Calls Assault On Class 10 Students ‘Isolated Incident’ As Jamui Molestation Video Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 20: Asif Khan-Love Gill Viral Videos Spark Buzz, Wife Zeba Finally Breaks Silence — Watch

Bigg Boss 20: Aman Gandhi Takes Yung DSA’s Life For Luxury Ration, Sparks Heated ‘Bakri’ Fight — What Happened?

Google Proposes Sharing Child Abuse Material Cases Directly With India’s India’s Cyber Crime Centre: What Does That Mean?

Kodagu Viral MMS Case: BBA Student Arrested After Private Videos Of Women Surface Online — What Happened?

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office: Rs 100 Crore Budget, Rs 315 Crore Worldwide In 18 Days — Full Earnings Breakdown

Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Mane Miss Medal, Finish Fourth in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Final

QUICK LINKS