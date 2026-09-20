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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting

Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting

India opened its medal account at the Asian Games 2026 with a silver medal in the women's 10m air rifle team event. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod combined for 1898 points, while Elavenil and Sonam qualified for the individual final.

Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Elavenil Valarivan and Vidarsa Vinod in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 12:20 IST

India at Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, and Vidarsa Vinod combined to win India’s first medal of the Games on Sunday in the women’s 10m air rifle team competition at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

The Indian trio finished with a team total of 1898 points, placing them behind China in the standings. Japan finished fourth, while Korea remained in contention with one shooter still to complete her series.

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Elavenil Valarivan Stars in Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Elavenil Valarivan produced a standout performance, finishing with 633.5 points, and has also booked her place in the individual final. Sonam Maskar is through to the final as well.

With India already assured of a podium finish, the shooting contingent has opened the country’s medal account at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games with a silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

Vidarsa Vinod: Really Happy With My Performance

Vidarsa said she initially expected to feel pressure at the Asian Games, but settled down after treating the event like any other competition. She focused on following the usual procedure and time routine, which helped her relax and enjoy the competition.

“I feel great to have got the opportunity to participate in the Asian Games. Today, I competed in the 10-metre air rifle event and gave my best. I’m really happy with my performance,” Vidarsa Vinod said. 

“I was expecting to feel a lot of pressure, but  I didn’t. I was just enjoying the competition. Initially, I did feel a little pressure, but then I realised that this is just like any other competition. The time is the same, the procedure is the same, and I just have to follow it. Once I realised that, the pressure went away, and I was able to simply enjoy the competition,” she added. 

Vidarsa credited the team’s preparation and training camps in Delhi ahead of the tournament for helping her stay relaxed and feel mentally and physically ready for the Asian Games. She said the focus was on enjoying the competition and giving her best rather than dealing with pressure.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Suchika Tariyal Assures India’s First Medal After Stunning MMA Quarter-Final Win

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Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting
Tags: Asian Games 2026Elavenil ValarivanSonam MaskarVidarsa Vinod

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Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting
Asian Games 2026: Elavenil Valarivan Stars as India Team Wins Silver Medal in 10m Air Rifle Shooting

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