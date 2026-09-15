Asian Games 2026, Full Cricket Schedule: Check Date, Timings, Groups, Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Broadcast and More

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Cricket will return for the fourth time at the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with both men’s and women’s competitions set to be played in the T20 format in Japan. Defending champions India will compete in both tournaments after winning the men’s and women’s gold medals at Hangzhou 2023. Here are all the details, including dates, venue, full schedule, teams, format and live streaming information.
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Match Details
- Sport: Cricket
- Format: T20
- Dates: September 17 to October 3, 2026
- Venue: Korogi Athletic Park, Aichi, Japan
- Men’s Competition: September 24 to October 3, 2026
- Women’s Competition: September 17 to September 22, 2026
Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live on TV?
The Asian Games 2026 cricket competitions will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 cricket competitions live on the Sony Liv app and website.
Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Format
The women’s cricket competition will be played in a straight knockout format involving eight teams. The tournament will begin with four quarter-finals on September 17 and 18, followed by the semi-finals on September 20. The bronze medal match and gold medal match will be played on September 22.
Defending champions India will begin their title defence against hosts Japan in the fourth quarter-final on September 18.
Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Schedule
- September 17: Bangladesh vs China — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST
- September 17: Pakistan vs Thailand — Quarter-final — 10:30 AM IST
- September 18: Sri Lanka vs Malaysia — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST
- September 18: India vs Japan — Quarter-final — 10:30 AM IST
- September 20: Pakistan/Thailand winner vs Sri Lanka/Malaysia winner — Semi-final — 5:30 AM IST
- September 20: Bangladesh/China winner vs India/Japan winner — Semi-final — 10:30 AM IST
- September 22: Bronze Medal Match — 5:30 AM IST
- September 22: Gold Medal Match — Final
Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Groups
Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal.
Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman.
Seeded Teams: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.
The top two teams from Groups A and B will progress to the quarter-finals, where they will be joined by the four seeded teams.
Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Format
The men’s competition will feature 10 teams. The group-stage matches will be played from September 24 to 26, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage.
Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Schedule
- September 24: Afghanistan vs Japan — Group A — 5:30 AM IST
- September 24: Hong Kong China vs Malaysia — Group B — 10:30 AM IST
- September 25: Hong Kong China vs Oman — Group B — 5:30 AM IST
- September 25: Afghanistan vs Nepal — Group A — 10:30 AM IST
- September 26: Japan vs Nepal — Group A — 5:30 AM IST
- September 26: Malaysia vs Oman — Group B — 10:30 AM IST
- September 28: Pakistan vs B2 — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST
- September 28: India vs A2 — Quarter-final — 10:00 AM IST
- September 29: Sri Lanka vs A1 — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST
- September 29: Bangladesh vs B1 — Quarter-final — 10:00 AM IST
- October 1: Pakistan/B2 vs Bangladesh/B1 — Semi-final — 5:30 AM IST
- October 1: India/A2 vs Sri Lanka/A1 — Semi-final — 10:00 AM IST
- October 3: Bronze Medal Match — 5:30 AM IST
- October 3: Gold Medal Match — Final — 10:00 AM IST
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.