Asian Games 2026, Full Cricket Schedule: Check Date, Timings, Groups, Fixtures, Live Streaming, TV Broadcast and More

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: Cricket will return for the fourth time at the Asian Games at Aichi-Nagoya 2026, with both men’s and women’s competitions set to be played in the T20 format in Japan. Defending champions India will compete in both tournaments after winning the men’s and women’s gold medals at Hangzhou 2023. Here are all the details, including dates, venue, full schedule, teams, format and live streaming information.

Asian Games 2026 Cricket Match Details

Sport: Cricket

Cricket Format: T20

T20 Dates: September 17 to October 3, 2026

September 17 to October 3, 2026 Venue: Korogi Athletic Park, Aichi, Japan

Korogi Athletic Park, Aichi, Japan Men’s Competition: September 24 to October 3, 2026

September 24 to October 3, 2026 Women’s Competition: September 17 to September 22, 2026

Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live on TV?

The Asian Games 2026 cricket competitions will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 cricket competitions live on the Sony Liv app and website.

Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Format

The women’s cricket competition will be played in a straight knockout format involving eight teams. The tournament will begin with four quarter-finals on September 17 and 18, followed by the semi-finals on September 20. The bronze medal match and gold medal match will be played on September 22.

Defending champions India will begin their title defence against hosts Japan in the fourth quarter-final on September 18.

Asian Games 2026 Women’s Cricket Schedule

September 17: Bangladesh vs China — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST

Bangladesh vs China — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST September 17: Pakistan vs Thailand — Quarter-final — 10:30 AM IST

Pakistan vs Thailand — Quarter-final — 10:30 AM IST September 18: Sri Lanka vs Malaysia — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs Malaysia — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST September 18: India vs Japan — Quarter-final — 10:30 AM IST

India vs Japan — Quarter-final — 10:30 AM IST September 20: Pakistan/Thailand winner vs Sri Lanka/Malaysia winner — Semi-final — 5:30 AM IST

Pakistan/Thailand winner vs Sri Lanka/Malaysia winner — Semi-final — 5:30 AM IST September 20: Bangladesh/China winner vs India/Japan winner — Semi-final — 10:30 AM IST

Bangladesh/China winner vs India/Japan winner — Semi-final — 10:30 AM IST September 22: Bronze Medal Match — 5:30 AM IST

Bronze Medal Match — 5:30 AM IST September 22: Gold Medal Match — Final

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Groups

Group A: Afghanistan, Japan, Nepal.

Group B: Hong Kong China, Malaysia, Oman.

Seeded Teams: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.

The top two teams from Groups A and B will progress to the quarter-finals, where they will be joined by the four seeded teams.

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Format

The men’s competition will feature 10 teams. The group-stage matches will be played from September 24 to 26, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will enter the competition at the quarter-final stage.

Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Schedule

September 24: Afghanistan vs Japan — Group A — 5:30 AM IST

Afghanistan vs Japan — Group A — 5:30 AM IST September 24: Hong Kong China vs Malaysia — Group B — 10:30 AM IST

Hong Kong China vs Malaysia — Group B — 10:30 AM IST September 25: Hong Kong China vs Oman — Group B — 5:30 AM IST

Hong Kong China vs Oman — Group B — 5:30 AM IST September 25: Afghanistan vs Nepal — Group A — 10:30 AM IST

Afghanistan vs Nepal — Group A — 10:30 AM IST September 26: Japan vs Nepal — Group A — 5:30 AM IST

Japan vs Nepal — Group A — 5:30 AM IST September 26: Malaysia vs Oman — Group B — 10:30 AM IST

Malaysia vs Oman — Group B — 10:30 AM IST September 28: Pakistan vs B2 — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST

Pakistan vs B2 — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST September 28: India vs A2 — Quarter-final — 10:00 AM IST

India vs A2 — Quarter-final — 10:00 AM IST September 29: Sri Lanka vs A1 — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST

Sri Lanka vs A1 — Quarter-final — 5:30 AM IST September 29: Bangladesh vs B1 — Quarter-final — 10:00 AM IST

Bangladesh vs B1 — Quarter-final — 10:00 AM IST October 1: Pakistan/B2 vs Bangladesh/B1 — Semi-final — 5:30 AM IST

Pakistan/B2 vs Bangladesh/B1 — Semi-final — 5:30 AM IST October 1: India/A2 vs Sri Lanka/A1 — Semi-final — 10:00 AM IST

India/A2 vs Sri Lanka/A1 — Semi-final — 10:00 AM IST October 3: Bronze Medal Match — 5:30 AM IST

Bronze Medal Match — 5:30 AM IST October 3: Gold Medal Match — Final — 10:00 AM IST