Asian Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Start Time, Sports List, Live Streaming Details And Where to Watch in India

Asian Games 2026: Japan will host the 20th Asian Games which will gather the continent’s most exceptional sports personalities to the stage of sporting glory. Japan’s Aichi and Nagoya will be the main cities of the Asian multi-sport event where more than 11,000 athletes representing 40 national teams will participate in contests of various sports disciplines over several days. India is hoping for their best medal performance after their success in Hangzhou 2022 and millions of sports fans all over the country will be waiting eagerly for the Games to start.
When Will the Asian Games 2026 Take Place?
The Asian Games 2026 will be running from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan. The opening ceremony will start on September 19, and the closing ceremony will be held on October 4. Some events, like football and cricket, are scheduled to be held before the formal opening ceremony.
Asian Games 2026 Timings
Japan uses Japan Standard Time(JST), which is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Indian Standard Time (IST). Different sports will have different competition schedules as venues will also be different. Many events are scheduled in the early morning and others during the noon hours for most of the time. Indian fans will have to catch most of the event starting early in the morning, while for the most part, medal events will be taking place in the late afternoon till evening.
List of Sports at Asian Games 2026
The 2026 Games will have 41 different sports and 68 disciplines. It will probably become the largest-ever Summer edition. Esports competition will be part of the Olympic medal programme, whilst newer disciplines like mixed martial arts, surfing, and teqball will be of interest to spectators.
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Aquatics
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Artistic swimming
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Diving
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Swimming
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Water polo
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Archery
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Athletics
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Badminton
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Baseball
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Baseball
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Softball
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Basketball
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Basketball
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3×3 basketball
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Boxing
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Breaking
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Canoeing
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Slalom
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Sprint
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Combat Sports
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Ju-jitsu
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Kurash
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Mixed martial arts
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Cricket
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Cycling
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BMX racing
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Freestyle BMX
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Mountain bike
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Road
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Track
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Equestrian
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Dressage
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Eventing
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Jumping
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Esports
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Fencing
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Field hockey
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Football
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Golf
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Gymnastics
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Artistic
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Rhythmic
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Trampoline
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Handball
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Judo
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Kabaddi
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Karate
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Modern pentathlon
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Padel
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Rowing
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Rugby sevens
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Sailing
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Sepak takraw
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Shooting
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Skateboarding
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Sport climbing
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Squash
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Surfing
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Table tennis
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Taekwondo
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Taekwondo
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Virtual taekwondo
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Tennis
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Soft tennis
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Tennis
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Teqball
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Triathlon
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Volleyball
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Beach volleyball
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Volleyball
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Weightlifting
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Wrestling
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Wushu
Where to Watch the Asian Games 2026 in India?
For live TV viewing, Indian audiences can tune into the Sony Sports Network for the live broadcast of the 2026 Asian Games. For live streaming, viewers can check out Sony LIV. With the broadcast rights to the 2026 Asian Games on the Indian subcontinent firmly in the hands of Sony, viewers here will be able to enjoy the sporting action without any problem, either on the network or through the app.
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.