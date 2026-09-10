Asian Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Start Time, Sports List, Live Streaming Details And Where to Watch in India

Asian Games 2026: Japan will host the 20th Asian Games which will gather the continent’s most exceptional sports personalities to the stage of sporting glory. Japan’s Aichi and Nagoya will be the main cities of the Asian multi-sport event where more than 11,000 athletes representing 40 national teams will participate in contests of various sports disciplines over several days. India is hoping for their best medal performance after their success in Hangzhou 2022 and millions of sports fans all over the country will be waiting eagerly for the Games to start.

When Will the Asian Games 2026 Take Place?

The Asian Games 2026 will be running from September 19 to October 4 in Aichi Prefecture and Nagoya, Japan. The opening ceremony will start on September 19, and the closing ceremony will be held on October 4. Some events, like football and cricket, are scheduled to be held before the formal opening ceremony.

Asian Games 2026 Timings

Japan uses Japan Standard Time(JST), which is 3 hours and 30 minutes ahead of Indian Standard Time (IST). Different sports will have different competition schedules as venues will also be different. Many events are scheduled in the early morning and others during the noon hours for most of the time. Indian fans will have to catch most of the event starting early in the morning, while for the most part, medal events will be taking place in the late afternoon till evening.

List of Sports at Asian Games 2026

The 2026 Games will have 41 different sports and 68 disciplines. It will probably become the largest-ever Summer edition. Esports competition will be part of the Olympic medal programme, whilst newer disciplines like mixed martial arts, surfing, and teqball will be of interest to spectators.

Aquatics

Artistic swimming



Diving



Swimming



Water polo

Archery

Athletics

Badminton

Baseball

Baseball



Softball

Basketball

Basketball



3×3 basketball

Boxing

Breaking

Canoeing

Slalom



Sprint

Combat Sports

Ju-jitsu



Kurash



Mixed martial arts

Cricket

Cycling

BMX racing



Freestyle BMX



Mountain bike



Road



Track

Equestrian

Dressage



Eventing



Jumping

Esports

Fencing

Field hockey

Football

Golf

Gymnastics

Artistic



Rhythmic



Trampoline

Handball

Judo

Kabaddi

Karate

Modern pentathlon

Padel

Rowing

Rugby sevens

Sailing

Sepak takraw

Shooting

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Squash

Surfing

Table tennis

Taekwondo

Taekwondo



Virtual taekwondo

Tennis

Soft tennis



Tennis

Teqball

Triathlon

Volleyball

Beach volleyball



Volleyball

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Wushu

Where to Watch the Asian Games 2026 in India?

For live TV viewing, Indian audiences can tune into the Sony Sports Network for the live broadcast of the 2026 Asian Games. For live streaming, viewers can check out Sony LIV. With the broadcast rights to the 2026 Asian Games on the Indian subcontinent firmly in the hands of Sony, viewers here will be able to enjoy the sporting action without any problem, either on the network or through the app.

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