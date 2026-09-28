Asian Games 2026: Gulveer Singh Wins Second Medal With 1500m Silver, Parul Chaudhary Claims Second Medal in Two Days With 5000m Bronze

Gulveer Singh repeated his heroics from the Commonwealth Games as he won his second medal at the Asian Games in the 1500 metres. The marathon runner had earlier won two medals in the recently concluded CWG in Glasgow. The long-distance runner had earlier won a silver medal in the 10,000 metres. His silver makes him one of the few Indian athletes to have won more than one medal in the ongoing games.

Gulveer Singh Wins Second Medal at Asian Games 2026

Gulveer Singh won his second medal at the Asian Games in the Men’s 1500 metres race. The Indian athlete finished the race in 3:36.72, barely behind Japan’s Kazuto Iizawa, who set a Games Record with a time of 3:36.35.

Earlier, Gulveer had clocked 28:29.38 to finish second in Men’s 10,000 metres behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who produced a strong late surge to win gold in 28:27.51. Balew’s compatriot Albert Kiptoo claimed the bronze medal with a timing of 28:34.38.

Gulveer Singh Recent Form Ahead of Asian Games 2026

Gulveer has also enjoyed a strong run of form in recent years. He won gold medals in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea. At the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, he became the first Indian to win two medals in track events at a single edition of the Games, taking silver in the 10,000m and bronze in the 5,000m.

Asian Games 2026 Standings: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 128 52 45 225 2 Japan 41 67 62 170 3 South Korea 21 26 43 90 4 Uzbekistan 12 17 12 41 5 Kazakhstan 9 13 23 45 6 Thailand 9 7 12 28 7 Iran 8 15 9 32 8 Bahrain 8 2 3 13 9 North Korea 7 5 5 17 10 Malaysia 6 3 9 18 11 Hong Kong, China 5 12 17 34 12 India 4 18 20 42 13 Chinese Taipei 3 7 22 33 14 Qatar 3 2 2 7 15 Indonesia 2 5 20 27

India ranks 12th in the Asian Games 2026 points table with four golds, 18 silvers, and 20 bronzes. The latest medal won was Parul Chaudhary’s bronze in the Women’s 5000 metres. The track and field athlete had earlier won a bronze medal in the 3000 metres steeplechase in the ongoing Games.

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