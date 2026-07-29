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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead

Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead

Even as the Commonwealth Games 2026 continues to progress at a rapid pace and Indian athletes shining, their one eye will also be on the Asian Games which is also a month away.

Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)
Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 16:43 IST

Asian Games 2026: Even as the Commonwealth Games 2026 continues to progress at a rapid pace and Indian athletes shining, their one eye will also be on the Asian Games which is also a month away. Keeping that in mind, Hockey India have announced their squad for the same.

Asian Games 2026: Harmanpreet Singh to lead India’s Hockey contingent

Star defender and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side, while India’s most-capped player, veteran midfielder Manpreet Singh, will lend vital experience to a squad that blends proven campaigners with emerging talent, according to a release. Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera make up the goalkeeping unit, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach form the defensive line.

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The team will count on Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Vivek Sagar Prasad to marshal the midfield. Meanwhile, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Abhishek are trusted to lead the attacking line. India, who will head into the tournament as the defending champions having claimed gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023 under Harmanpreet’s leadership, have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

Speaking on the squad selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said:

“The Indian squad selected for the Asian Games is very experienced. We look forward to the challenge of playing in Japan where the winner qualifies for the LA 2028 Olympics, and that is the ultimate goal for us as a team and as a nation.”

Twelve teams split into two pools of six each will contest for the gold medal. All the matches are scheduled to be played at the Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium in Kakamigahara. Captain Harmanpreet said that he is confident of the team performing well at the continental showpiece, saying:

“Be it the youngsters or the senior players, I have complete faith in all the players to make good use of the opportunities they get. The main target is to not take pressure, enjoy the game and understand your responsibilities,” he shared.

India will begin their Asian Games campaign against Indonesia on 20 September, before taking on Sri Lanka on 22 September, Korea on 24 September, Japan on 26 September and rounding off the pool stage against Bangladesh on 28 September.

Asian Games 2026: India squad for Men’s Hockey

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera.
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach.
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad.
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Hockey India Announces 20-Man Squad, Harmanpreet Singh To Lead
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026hockey india

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