Asian Games 2026 Hockey Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Pool A Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

Asian Games 2026 Hockey Live Streaming: India will face Bangladesh in their men’s hockey Pool A fixture at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28). Harmanpreet Singh and his side have already secured a place in the semifinals after producing dominant performances in the tournament. India began their campaign with 13-1 and 16-1 victories over Indonesia and Sri Lanka before defeating Japan 2-0. The Indian team will now look to maintain its strong run against Bangladesh and strengthen its position at the top of Pool A. Here are all the details, including the match date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information in India.

India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Match Details

Match: India vs Bangladesh, Men’s Hockey Pool A

India vs Bangladesh, Men’s Hockey Pool A Date: Monday, September 28, 2026

Monday, September 28, 2026 Venue: Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara

Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara Match Time: 3:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Hockey Live on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh men’s hockey Pool A match at the Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch India vs Bangladesh Hockey Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 men’s hockey match live on the SonyLIV app and website. The match can be accessed on compatible smartphones, tablets, laptops and other supported devices.

India vs Bangladesh Hockey Team News

India have already sealed their place in the semifinals after an impressive start to their Asian Games 2026 campaign. Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates began with a 13-1 win over Indonesia and followed it up with a 16-1 victory against Sri Lanka. India then recorded a 2-0 win over Japan to continue their unbeaten run in Pool A.

With their semifinal place secured, India will aim to finish the Pool A campaign strongly against Bangladesh and maintain their position at the top of the standings.