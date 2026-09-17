Asian Games 2026: How Did Team India Perform in The Previous Edition? Record Medal Tally at Continental Games

Asian Games 2026: The upcoming Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan after India delivered a remarkable performance in its previous outing in Hangzhou, China. Once again, the Indian team will be the second-strongest of the teams that participate in an international event in Asia.

With the 2026 Asian Games approaching, India’s target is to surpass the 100-medal milestone for the second edition consecutively. If it’s able to achieve what it’s set to, the country will be even more recognized for its sporting excellence in Asia.

Team India Scripts History at Hangzhou 2022

The 19th Asian Games finally found their home in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, after the original date was moved because of theCOVID-19 pandemic. The Games ended up being India’s greatest-everAsian Games performance. For total medals, India ranked fourth with a record-breaking tally of 107 medals, made up of 28 gold, 38 silver, and 41 bronze medals. It was for the first time in the country’s history that the 100 – medal milestone was crossed at the Asian Games.

Compared to the 70 medals India won at the 2018 JakartaPalembang Asian Games, the tally was very much in favour. Really, this was not only the biggest prize collection for any one country but also outside Asia’s traditional sporting powers of China, Japan, and South Korea.

Athletics and Shooting Led India’s Charge

Athletics proved to be India’s biggest source of medals in Hangzhou as Indian athletes dazzled many with their track and field performances. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra continued his excellence by winning the men’s javelin throw gold yet again, while Parul Chaudhary, Avinash Sable, and the relay teams brought home other key medals.

Shooting was another shining area for Indian shooters as they set countless new records and were a huge addition to the overall points count. Archery wrestling boxing, badminton cricket kabaddi, and hockey all played significant roles in India’s triumph story. In fact, India bagged their very first Asian Games badminton gold at the Hangzhou edition.

Can India Better Its Record in Asian Games 2026?

India will take part in the 2026 Asian Games with higher expectations following its incredible achievement in Hangzhou. Sports authorities and athletes have candidly discussed the possibility of achieving or going beyond 107 medals. On the back of the solid medal outlook in athletics shooting archery, and wrestling, among other disciplines, like badminton hockey cricket, and kabaddi, India hopes Japan will see another historic campaign for them.

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