Asian Games 2026: IGU Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward for Pranavi Urs After Historic Golf Gold Medal

Asian Games 2026: In recognition of the exceptional performances of Indian golfers in the 2026 Asian Games, the Indian Golf Union (IGU), a national sports association for golf recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, has announced financial awards. Each member of the Indian women’s golf team, including Aditi Ashok and silver medalist Diksha Dagar, will receive Rs 3 lakh, while Pranavi Urs, the country’s first-ever women’s solo gold medalist from the Aichi-Nagoya Games, will receive Rs 10 lakh.

IGU Governing Council Announces Cash Award For Pranavi Urs

The IGU Governing Council approved the cash awards. The IGU congratulated Pranavi for her outstanding achievement, recognising her talent, hard work and commitment to the sport.









“Heartiest congratulations to Pranavi on her magnificent gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games. Winning gold at the Asian Games is a tremendous achievement and a reflection of her talent, hard work, determination and commitment to the sport. We are extremely proud of her and wish her continued success in the years ahead,” IGU President Brijinder Singh said.

Pranavi Urs Becomes First Female Individual Golfer Gold Medalist

Pranavi Urs is the third Indian golfer after ‘Bunny’ Lakshman Singh (1982 Delhi) and Shiv Kapur (2002 Busan) to win an individual golf gold at the continental sports extravaganza. Aditi Ashok had claimed women’s individual silver at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

In the team event, this is India’s fourth medal in the Asian Games to date. The quartet of ‘Bunny’ Lakshman Singh, Rajiv Mohta, Rishi Narain and Amit Luthra won the team gold in the 1982 Delhi edition, followed by the 2006 Doha Asian Games, where the squad comprising of Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Chiragh Kumar and Joseph Chakola took home the silver. Thereafter, the Indian team consisting of Rashid Khan, Abhijeet Chadha, Rahul Bajaj and Abhinav Lohan made it back-to-back silver in the 2010 Guangzhou edition.

Earlier on Saturday, Pranavi scripted history at the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold medal at the continental showpiece, while also helping India secure silver in the women’s team event.

Asian Games 2026: Who is Pranavi Urs?

The 23-year-old from Mysuru held her nerve in a tightly contested final round to finish with a total of 15-under 265, edging China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan by one stroke.

Pranavi entered the final round with a three-shot overnight lead but faced an early setback after a triple bogey on the third hole. She responded with three birdies and recovered her composure to stay in contention for the gold.

Pranavi Urs Stages Comeback on Final Two Holes

With the pressure mounting on the final two holes, Pranavi produced crucial par putts before finishing the 18th hole with another par to remain at 15-under. Yin and Tan also finished on 14-under, leaving the Indian on top of the leaderboard.

The gold is India’s first women’s individual golf gold at the Asian Games and the country’s first golf gold at the Games since Shiv Kapur’s men’s individual triumph in 2002.

Pranavi’s performance also played a key role in India’s silver medal-winning women’s team campaign alongside Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar.

India finished the team event at 14-under 546, with the best two scores from the three golfers counting towards the final team total. China won gold after finishing at 22-under 538.

Aditi shot a 67 in the final round, while Diksha carded 77 as India secured the silver medal behind China.

Pranavi’s double-medal haul added to India’s strong start on the penultimate day of the Asian Games. Earlier, 17-year-old Kumkum Mohod won gold in the women’s individual recurve archery event after defeating South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a shoot-off.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026: Not Badminton, But THESE Sports Gave India the Most Medals in Aichi-Nagoya