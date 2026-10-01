Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026: India will face Pakistan in the men’s cricket Gold Medal Match at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, October 3. After beating Sri Lanka in one-sided contest India will now stand one step away from the Gold Medal while Pakistan will also look to add gold to their ranks. Here are all the details, including Gold Medal Match timings, venues, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Gold Medal Match

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Gold Medal Match Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026

Saturday, October 3, 2026 Toss: 9:30 AM IST

9:30 AM IST Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Matchs Live on TV?

The India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket Gold Medal Matchs will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Matchs Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 cricket Gold Medal Matchs live on the SonyLIV app.

India Squad for Asian Games 2026

India Squad: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam.

Pakistan Squad for Asian Games 2026

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Saad Masood, Maaz Sadaqat, Ali Raza.