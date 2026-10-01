LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Asian Games 2026: India will face Pakistan in the men's cricket Gold Medal Match at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, October 3. After beating Sri Lanka in one-sided contest India will now stand one step away from the Gold Medal while Pakistan will also look to add gold to their ranks. Here are all the details, including Gold Medal Match timings, venues, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 13:30 IST

Asian Games 2026: India will face Pakistan in the men’s cricket Gold Medal Match at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday, October 3. After beating Sri Lanka in one-sided contest India will now stand one step away from the Gold Medal while Pakistan will also look to add gold to their ranks. Here are all the details, including Gold Medal Match timings, venues, squads, TV telecast and live streaming information.

India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Match Details

  • Match: India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Cricket Gold Medal Match
  • Date: Saturday, October 3, 2026
  • Toss: 9:30 AM IST
  • Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Matchs Live on TV?

The India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 men’s cricket Gold Medal Matchs will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Cricket Gold Medal Matchs Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asian Games 2026 cricket Gold Medal Matchs live on the SonyLIV app.

India Squad for Asian Games 2026

India Squad: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vipraj Nigam.

Pakistan Squad for Asian Games 2026

Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan (C), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Haider Ali, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Abrar Ahmed, Sufyan Moqim, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Arafat Minhas, Saad Masood, Maaz Sadaqat, Ali Raza.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

IND vs SL, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Finals: India Skittle Hapless Sri Lanka For 45, Set Up Gold Medal Match Against Pakistan

Lowest T20 Score: Sri Lanka All Out For 45 Today, Check The List Of Lowest T20I Totals By Full Member Nations | Asian Games 2026 Cricket 2nd Semi-Final

Rohit Sharma’s Viral Celebration Explained? India Star Responds After Century and 12,000 ODI Runs

What Is On Plate of the Brazilian National Football Team as Kolkata Prepares to Host Five-Time World Champions? Details Here

IND vs WI: India Pacer Down With Hamstring Injury, Doubtful For 3rd ODI And Could Be Sidelined For Extended Period

LATEST NEWS

Neem Karoli Baba TV Show Announced After Hanuman Ansh Crosses Rs 410 Crore: Watch Promo

The Oil Executive Building a Solar Farm Bigger Than London

Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Baba First Drinks Daru, Smokes Cigarettes, Then ‘Kisses Women to Drive Away Evil Spirits’: Who Is The Viral Video Godman?

Repono  receives Railway approval for Engineering Scale Plan(ESP) of Gati Shakti Cargo Petroleum Oil Terminal at Ajhai, Mathura

Bihar Youth and Girl Were Just Talking Alone: Begusarai Locals Allegedly Forced Them to Marry, Applied Sindoor; Viral Video Raises Questions

Kicky & Perky Presents Pietra: The Art of Colour Stones in Minimalist Jewellery

Chennai Metro Phase 2 Opening Date: First Stretch To Start On This Day, Know Fare, Route And Key Details

Delhi Women, Would You Take These Routes Alone At Night? AI Map Flags ‘Unsafe’ Areas Using Crime Data – VIRAL VIDEO

Husband Records Video Before Hanging Self at Noida Home, Catches Wife ‘Cheating’ With Multiple Men; Video Goes Viral

Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know
Asian Games 2026, IND vs PAK: Check India vs Pakistan Cricket Gold Medal Match Timings, Venue, Squads, Where to Watch on TV, Live Streaming Details | All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS