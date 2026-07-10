Asian Games 2026: India Announce Women’s Hockey Squad, Salima Tete To Lead Young 20-Woman Contingent

Asian Games 2026 India Women’s Hockey Squad: India have announced their 20-member women’s hockey squad for the Asian Games 2026, with midfielder Salima Tete set to lead a young contingent. The Indian team will head into the continental event with a mix of experienced names and emerging players as they look to challenge for a podium finish.

The Asian Games 2026 will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4. The women’s hockey competition will be one of India’s key medal events, with the side aiming to improve on their bronze medal finish from the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐲. 🇮🇳✨ Twenty players. One badge. One dream. Presenting the Indian Women’s Hockey Team selected for the Asian Games 2026, ready to give their all for the tricolour. 💙🏑 Join us in wishing the team the very best!#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame… pic.twitter.com/xx4KC6ooxp — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) July 10, 2026

Salima Tete To Lead India At Asian Games 2026

Salima Tete, one of India’s most important midfielders, has been named captain of the 20-woman squad. The Jharkhand-born player has grown into a central figure for the national team and will now lead India at one of the biggest multi-sport events in Asia.

The squad includes regular senior players such as Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur and Neha Goyal, while also giving opportunities to younger players like Sunelita Toppo, Rutaja Pisal, Sakshi Rana and Beauty Dungdung. India will be hoping that the blend of youth and experience helps them compete strongly against top Asian teams including China, Japan and Korea.

India Women’s Hockey Squad For Asian Games 2026

Goalkeepers: Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Vaishnavi Phalke, Sushila Chanu, Sakshi Rana.

Midfielders: Salima Tete (captain), Neha Goyal, Lalremsiami, Sunelita Toppo, Manisha Chauhan.

Forwards: Ishika, Deepika Soreng, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rutaja Pisal, Annu, Beauty Dungdung.

India Eye Strong Asian Games Campaign

India won bronze in women’s hockey at the 2022 Asian Games after defeating Japan in the third-place match. This time, the team will look to go deeper and push for a place in the final. The Asian Games will also be important for India’s long-term preparation cycle as they continue building towards major international tournaments.

With Salima Tete leading a fresh-looking group, the Indian women’s hockey team will enter the Asian Games 2026 with renewed expectations. The squad’s performance in Japan will be closely watched as India aim to re-establish themselves among the strongest sides in Asian women’s hockey.