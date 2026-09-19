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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report

Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report

India’s men’s cricket team faces a jersey sizing issue ahead of the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan. The Shreyas Iyer-led squad awaits properly fitted kits before departure, while preparations continue for the historic India vs Japan Suzuki Cup T20I clash.

Indian cricket team is still waiting for their jerseys for the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Indian cricket team is still waiting for their jerseys for the Asian Games 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 12:49 IST

Asian Games 2026: India’s time at the Asian Games 2026 took another turn for the worse as the Men’s cricket team faced a unique problem before their departure for Nagoya. The Shreyas Iyer-led unit will be wearing special jerseys for their campaign at the continental games. Despite the matches being held in the T20 format, this jersey would be different than the usual T20I jersey of the team. However, before their departure for Japan, the Indian team is waiting for the right size of jerseys. 

Indian Men’s Cricket Team Face Unique Jersey Issue Before Asian Games 2026

According to a report from PTI, the Indian men’s cricket team is set to leave for Japan in the early hours of Sunday, September 20th. However, a day before their departure, it seems that the team is still waiting to receive jerseys in the right size. 

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A report from PTI quoted a source from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) which said, “There was a sizing issue in the kits of cricketers; the majority of them have been rectified. There are a few left and they will be delivered to the team shortly. With players needing two different jerseys there (one for bilateral and another for Asian Games), this can happen.”

Before kicking off their Asian Games 2026 campaign, the Men’s team will face Japan for a historic one-off T20I clash on Tuesday 22nd September. The historic match to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations, according to a BCCI media release. The Suzuki Cup will take place at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

Asian Games 2026 Controversy: Indian Contingent Left Stranded

The continental games have been hit by controversies, with multiple Indian sports contingents facing different issues. There have been plenty of players who have been left stranded without hotel accommodations for hours. Seeing this, the BCCI decided to take matters into its own hands and arranged hotel accommodations for both its Men’s and Women’s cricket teams. 

Also Read: Rachin Ravindra Injury: New Zealand Batter Dislocates Shoulder During Ad Shoot, Unlikely to Face India in Oct-Nov Home Series

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Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report
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Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report
Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report
Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report
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