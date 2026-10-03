Asian Games 2026: India Finishes With 85 Medals; Where Does This Tally Rank Among Their Record?

India at Asian Games 2026: India finished its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals and another successful campaign for the country at the continental multi-sports event. The final count left the country with 21gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals, with an overall fourth place in the medal table.
Asian Games 2026: India’s Second-Best Tally
India’s medal count from 2026 is the second-highest in the country’s history at the Asian Games after the record-breaking achievements at Hangzhou in 2023, when India won more than 100 medals in a single edition. At the 2023 Asian Games, India won more than 100 medals for the first time in history. Indian athletes collected 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze) as per the official medal tally by the Olympic Council of Asia.
India in this way concluded 2026 with 22 fewer medals than their previous record performance at the Hangzhou edition. Yet, the Aichi-Nagoya campaign easily surpassed their previous record of 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
Asian Games 2026 Points Table: India Rank 4th
|Rank
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|China
|169
|89
|83
|341
|2
|Japan
|83
|95
|91
|269
|3
|South Korea
|39
|43
|68
|150
|4
|India
|21
|27
|37
|85
|5
|Uzbekistan
|21
|25
|24
|70
|6
|Iran
|19
|18
|15
|52
|7
|Thailand
|18
|13
|21
|52
|8
|Kazakhstan
|12
|24
|48
|84
|9
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|19
|24
|54
|10
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
India’s Best Asian Games Medal Hauls
- 2023, Hangzhou: 107 medals – 28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze
- 2026, Aichi-Nagoya: 85 medals – 21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze
- 2018, Jakarta-Palembang: 70 medals – 16 gold, 23 silver, 31 bronze
- 2010, Guangzhou: 65 medals – 14 gold, 17 silver, 34 bronze
- 1982, New Delhi: 57 medals – 13 gold, 19 silver, 25 bronze
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.