Asian Games 2026: India Finishes With 85 Medals; Where Does This Tally Rank Among Their Record?

India at Asian Games 2026: India finished its campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya with 85 medals and another successful campaign for the country at the continental multi-sports event. The final count left the country with 21gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze medals, with an overall fourth place in the medal table.

Asian Games 2026: India’s Second-Best Tally

India’s medal count from 2026 is the second-highest in the country’s history at the Asian Games after the record-breaking achievements at Hangzhou in 2023, when India won more than 100 medals in a single edition. At the 2023 Asian Games, India won more than 100 medals for the first time in history. Indian athletes collected 107 medals (28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze) as per the official medal tally by the Olympic Council of Asia.

India in this way concluded 2026 with 22 fewer medals than their previous record performance at the Hangzhou edition. Yet, the Aichi-Nagoya campaign easily surpassed their previous record of 70 medals at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

Asian Games 2026 Points Table: India Rank 4th

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 169 89 83 341 2 Japan 83 95 91 269 3 South Korea 39 43 68 150 4 India 21 27 37 85 5 Uzbekistan 21 25 24 70 6 Iran 19 18 15 52 7 Thailand 18 13 21 52 8 Kazakhstan 12 24 48 84 9 Hong Kong, China 11 19 24 54 10 Bahrain 11 5 6 22

India’s Best Asian Games Medal Hauls

2023, Hangzhou: 107 medals – 28 gold, 38 silver, 41 bronze 2026, Aichi-Nagoya: 85 medals – 21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze 2018, Jakarta-Palembang: 70 medals – 16 gold, 23 silver, 31 bronze 2010, Guangzhou: 65 medals – 14 gold, 17 silver, 34 bronze 1982, New Delhi: 57 medals – 13 gold, 19 silver, 25 bronze

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