LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category

Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category

The Indian Mixed Recurve Archery Team couldn't quite replicate the achievement of the women's recurve contingent at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on October 2, Friday. Having lost 3-5 to China's Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the gold-medal bout, the Indian pair of Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara had to settle for silver in the category.

Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 10:22 IST

Asian Games 2026: The Indian Mixed Recurve Archery Team couldn’t quite replicate the achievement of the women’s recurve contingent at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on October 2, Friday. Having lost 3-5 to China’s Zhu Jingyi and Li Mengqi in the gold-medal bout, the Indian pair of Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara had to settle for silver in the category.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Games 2026: India response strongly after poor start but China too good

The Indian pair, who had defeated Japan 5-3 in the semifinal earlier in the day, struggled to find their range in the opening two sets and fell 0-4 behind before mounting a fightback, according to ESPN. China dominated the opening set 38-34 to take a 2-0 lead. Zhu produced two 10s, while Li added an 8 and a 10 as China established an early advantage.


India again fell short in the second set, losing 35-37. Kumkum managed only two 8s, while Dhiraj contributed a 9 and a 10, but Zhu and Li combined for 37 to put China 4-0 ahead. Facing the prospect of the match ending in the third set, India responded strongly. Kumkum opened with an 8 before hitting a 10 with her second arrow, while Dhiraj added a 10 and a 9 to take India to 37. China needed 18 points from their final two arrows to seal the gold, but after Zhu’s 10, Li could manage only a 7. India won the set 37-36 to stay alive at 2-4.


The fourth set went down to the final arrow. India posted 37, with Kumkum hitting a 9 and a 10 and Dhiraj adding a pair of 9s.
China needed 19 from their final two arrows to win the match. Zhu shot a 9 before Li delivered a 10 to take China to 37, which tied the set and helped the Chinese pair seal the gold medal with a 5-3 victory. The result also meant India missed out on the automatic Los Angeles 2028 Olympic qualification quota attached to the mixed team event. China secured the quota by winning the gold. Despite the defeat, the silver added another medal to India’s strong day in recurve archery.


Earlier, Kumkum, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma defeated South Korea 5-3 in the women’s recurve team final to win gold and claim India’s first-ever medal in the event at the Asian Games. The victory was India’s 11th gold medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Games, while the mixed team’s silver took the country’s overall medal tally to 68 — 11 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze — with India seventh on the medal table at the time of writing. Kumkum, 17, was part of both the women’s team gold-medal-winning side and the mixed team silver-winning pair on Friday, making her one of India’s prominent performers in recurve archery at the Games.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Dhiraj BommadevaraindiaKumkum MohodLi MengqiZhu Jingyi

RELATED News

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: Pat Cummins Expects India To Be ‘Up For Revenge’ As Australia Set To Open Campaign With Blockbuster Encounter

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final

ICC ODI World Cup 2027: How Can India And Pakistan Face One Another Thrice In Showpiece Event? Explained

India vs China Women’s Hockey, Asian Games 2026 Final: When And Where To Watch?

Australia ODI World Cup 2027 Schedule: Check Full Fixtures, Venues, Match Dates, Timings and Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category

Who is Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, Daughter Of Pramod Tiwari? Front-Runner for UP Congress President as Ajay Rai’s Replacement – Inside story

Jantar Mantar Protest On October 2 Triggers Delhi Metro Curbs, 11 Stations To Remain Closed: Check Full List

Isha Rikhi Reacts To Mahhi Vij’s ‘Badshah Ne Iske Saath Kya Kar Diya’ Remark: ‘Really, Really Insensitive’

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Evicted After Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar Bashing, But Is Her Story Really Over?

As Long As Our Govt Remains In Punjab, ‘Tunn-Tunn’ Messages Will Keep Arriving On Women’s Mobiles: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

7-member Committee on ‘Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act 2026’ to meet in Chandigarh on October 6

‘Hello, Police? Maine Maa Ka Murder…’ 17-Year-Old Calls Cops After Allegedly Killing Mother in Lucknow- What Was the Reason?

16-Year-Old Son Attacks Father To Save Mother During Quarrel In Pundri, Man Dies After Severe Throat Injury, Police Investigating

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 8: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore, But Week 2 Brings A Sharp Slowdown

Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category
Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category
Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category
Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category
Asian Games 2026: India Lose Title Clash But Kumkum Mohod And Dhiraj Bommadevara Win First-Ever Medal In Recurve Mixed Team Category

QUICK LINKS