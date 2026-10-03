Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names

Asian Games 2026: India continued to add to their impressive medal tally in Asian Games 2026, with their tally surging to 81 on October 3, Saturday, with 19 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze. Nearly 500 athletes are participating in the multi-sport event hosted by Japan, which began on September 19 and is set to come to a close on October 4. Below is the complete list of medals won by India according to the sport as of October 3.

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally

Archery

Chikitha Taniparhi and Sahil Jadhav – Mixed Compound Team – Gold Chikitha Taniparhi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Women’s Compound Team – Gold Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam – Men’s Compound Team – Gold Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru – Men’s Compound Individual – Bronze Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – Gold Kumkum Anil Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara – Mixed Team Recurve – Silver Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s Recurve Team – Silver Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – Gold Neeraj Chauhan- Men’s Individual Recurve- Bronze

Kabaddi

India women’s team – Gold Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Team – Silver Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed Trap Team – Gold

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Indian Men’s Cricket Team – Gold

Hockey

Indian Women’s Hockey Team – Gold

Kurash

Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze Anahat Singh – Women’s singles – Silver Abhay Singh – Men’s singles – Silver Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team – Bronze Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team – Bronze

Boxing

Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg – Bronze Kapil Pokhariya- Men’s 90kg – Bronze Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg – Gold Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg – Gold Ankush Panghal – Men’s 80kg – Gold

Wrestling

Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg – Bronze Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg- Silver Sujeet – Men’s Freestyle 56kg – Gold

Sailing

Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff – Silver Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff – Bronze Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy – Bronze

Sepaktakraw

Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam – Men’s Quadrant – Bronze

Golf

Pranavi Urs- Women’s individual- Gold Women’s team – Silver

Asian Games 2026: India win three gold medals on October 3

Meanwhile, Saturday started with Kumkum Mohod became the first-ever Indian woman to win recurve individual gold at the Asian Games as she beat South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a tense encounter. In the process, she has earned India a crucial quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Later, Pranavi Sharath URS created her own piece of history, becoming the first Indian golfer to clinch gold at the Asian Games. Finally, the Indian cricket team beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to retain gold.