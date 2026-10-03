Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names

Asian Games 2026: India continued to add to their impressive medal tally in Asian Games 2026, with their tally surging to 81 on October 3, Saturday, with 19 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze. Nearly 500 athletes are participating in the multi-sport event hosted by Japan, which began on September 19 and is set to come to a close on October 4. Below is the complete list of medals won by India according to the sport as of October 3.
Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally
Archery
- Chikitha Taniparhi and Sahil Jadhav – Mixed Compound Team – Gold
- Chikitha Taniparhi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Women’s Compound Team – Gold
- Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam – Men’s Compound Team – Gold
- Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru – Men’s Compound Individual – Bronze
- Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – Gold
- Kumkum Anil Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara – Mixed Team Recurve – Silver
- Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s Recurve Team – Silver
- Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – Gold
- Neeraj Chauhan- Men’s Individual Recurve- Bronze
Kabaddi
- India women’s team – Gold
- Indian men’s team – Gold
Shooting
- Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
- Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
- Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
- Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
- Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
- Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
- Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
- Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
- Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
- Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
- Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Team – Silver
- Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold
- Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed Trap Team – Gold
Mixed Martial Arts
Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze
Cricket
Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold
Indian Men’s Cricket Team – Gold
Hockey
Indian Women’s Hockey Team – Gold
Kurash
Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver
Soft tennis
Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze
Badminton
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze
Wushu
Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver
Rowing
Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze
Athletics
- Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
- Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
- Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
- Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
- Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
- Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
- Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
- Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
- Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
- Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
- Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
- Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
- Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
- Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
- Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze
- Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze
- Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
- Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze
- Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver
- Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze
- Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze
- Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze
- Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold
- Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze
Table Tennis
Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze
Squash
- Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
- Anahat Singh – Women’s singles – Silver
- Abhay Singh – Men’s singles – Silver
- Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team – Bronze
- Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team – Bronze
Boxing
- Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze
- Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg – Bronze
- Kapil Pokhariya- Men’s 90kg – Bronze
- Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg – Gold
- Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg – Gold
- Ankush Panghal – Men’s 80kg – Gold
Wrestling
- Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg – Bronze
- Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg- Silver
- Sujeet – Men’s Freestyle 56kg – Gold
Sailing
- Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff – Silver
- Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff – Bronze
- Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy – Bronze
Sepaktakraw
Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam – Men’s Quadrant – Bronze
Golf
- Pranavi Urs- Women’s individual- Gold
- Women’s team – Silver
Asian Games 2026: India win three gold medals on October 3
Meanwhile, Saturday started with Kumkum Mohod became the first-ever Indian woman to win recurve individual gold at the Asian Games as she beat South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a tense encounter. In the process, she has earned India a crucial quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Later, Pranavi Sharath URS created her own piece of history, becoming the first Indian golfer to clinch gold at the Asian Games. Finally, the Indian cricket team beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to retain gold.