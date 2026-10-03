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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names

India continued to add to their impressive medal tally in Asian Games 2026, with their tally surging to 81 on October 3, Saturday, with 19 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze.

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 15:02 IST

Asian Games 2026: India continued to add to their impressive medal tally in Asian Games 2026, with their tally surging to 81 on October 3, Saturday, with 19 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze. Nearly 500 athletes are participating in the multi-sport event hosted by Japan, which began on September 19 and is set to come to a close on October 4. Below is the complete list of medals won by India according to the sport as of October 3.

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally

Archery

  1. Chikitha Taniparhi and Sahil Jadhav – Mixed Compound Team – Gold
  2. Chikitha Taniparhi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam – Women’s Compound Team – Gold
  3. Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam – Men’s Compound Team – Gold
  4. Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru – Men’s Compound Individual – Bronze
  5. Ankita Bhakat, Kirti, Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Team Recurve – Gold
  6. Kumkum Anil Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara – Mixed Team Recurve – Silver
  7. Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge – Men’s Recurve Team – Silver
  8. Kumkum Anil Mohod – Women’s Individual Recurve – Gold
  9. Neeraj Chauhan- Men’s Individual Recurve- Bronze

Kabaddi

  1. India women’s team – Gold
  2. Indian men’s team – Gold

Shooting

  1. Elavenil Valarivan — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  2. Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod — Women’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  3. Himanshu Dhillon — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Silver
  4. Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Team) – Silver
  5. Rudrankksh Patil — Men’s 10m Air Rifle (Individual) – Bronze
  6. Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan and Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Women’s skeet team – Bronze
  7. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Men’s skeet team – Bronze
  8. Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Mixed skeet team – Bronze
  9. Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh — 10m air pistol mixed team – Gold
  10. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Patil and Niraj Kumar — Men’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  11. Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod and Tilottama Sen – Women’s 50m rifle 3P team – Silver
  12. Esha Singh – Women’s 25m Air Pistol – Silver
  13. Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat – Women’s Trap Team – Silver
  14. Neeru Dhanda – Women’s Trap Individual – Gold
  15. Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai – Mixed Trap Team – Gold

Mixed Martial Arts

Suchika Tariyal — Women’s Traditional MMA (60kg) – Bronze

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Cricket

Indian Women’s Cricket Team – Gold

Indian Men’s Cricket Team – Gold

Hockey

Indian Women’s Hockey Team – Gold

Kurash

Pincky Balhara – Women’s 78kg – Bronze

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu — Women’s weightlifting (49 kg) – Silver

Soft tennis

Jay Meena — Soft tennis (men’s singles) – Bronze

Badminton

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila — Men’s Badminton Team – Bronze

Wushu

Roshibina Devi — Women’s 60kg sanda – Silver

Rowing

Satnam Singh, Salman Khan — Men’s double sculls – Bronze

Athletics

  1. Seema Kumari — Women’s 10000m – Bronze
  2. Vishal T.K., M.R. Poovamma, Manu T.S. and Vithya Ramraj — Mixed 4x400m relay – Silver
  3. Manpreet Kaur — Women’s Shot Put – Bronze
  4. Gulveer Singh — Men’s 10,000m – Silver
  5. Baranica Elangovan — Women’s Pole Vault – Bronze
  6. Sawan Barwal – Men’s Marathon – Silver
  7. Tajinderpal Singh Toor – Men’s Shot Put – Silver
  8. Prachi – Women’s 400m – Bronze
  9. Harita- Women’s 200m- Bronze
  10. Ancy Sojan- Women’s long jump- Silver
  11. Tejaswin Shankar- Men’s decathlon- Bronze
  12. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 3000m steeplechase- Bronze
  13. Sarvesh Kushare- Men’s high jump-Silver
  14. Gulveer Singh- Men’s 1500m-Silver
  15. Vithya Ramraj-Women’s 400m hurdles- Bronze
  16. Parul Chaudhary- Women’s 5000m-Bronze
  17. Sreeshankar Murali- Men’s long jump- Silver
  18. Rohit Yadav- Javelin- Bronze
  19. Yashvir Singh- Javelin- Silver
  20. Gulveer Singh – Men’s 5000m – Bronze
  21. Gulveer Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra – 4x100m Mixed Team Relay – Bronze
  22. Pooja Singh – Women’s High Jump – Bronze
  23. Kiran, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi and Vithya Ramraj – 4x400m Women’s Team Relay – Gold
  24. Thennarasu Vishal, Jay Kumar, Dharmveer Choudhary, Thekkinalil Manu – 4x400m Men’s Team Relay – Bronze

Table Tennis

Manush Shah, Diya Chitale — Mixed doubles – Bronze

Squash

  1. Joshana Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar – Mixed Doubles – Bronze
  2. Anahat Singh – Women’s singles – Silver
  3. Abhay Singh – Men’s singles – Silver
  4. Joshana Chinappa, Anahat Singh, Tanvi Khanna – Women’s team – Bronze
  5. Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar – Men’s team – Bronze

Boxing

  1. Narender Berwal – Men’s heavyweight (+90 kg) – Bronze
  2. Priya Ghanghas – Women’s 60kg – Bronze
  3. Kapil Pokhariya- Men’s 90kg – Bronze
  4. Lovlina Borgohain – Women’s 75kg – Gold
  5. Parveen Hooda – Women’s 65kg – Gold
  6. Ankush Panghal – Men’s 80kg – Gold

Wrestling

  1. Sunil Kumar – Greco-Roman 87kg – Bronze
  2. Nitesh Siwach – Greco-Roman 97kg- Silver
  3. Sujeet – Men’s Freestyle 56kg – Gold

Sailing

  1. Prince Noble Kurisinkal, Manu Francis – Men’s Skiff – Silver
  2. Shital Verma, Harshita Tomar – Women’s Skiff – Bronze
  3. Nethra Kumanan – Women’s Dinghy – Bronze

Sepaktakraw

Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar and Akash Yumnam – Men’s Quadrant – Bronze

Golf

  1. Pranavi Urs- Women’s individual- Gold
  2. Women’s team – Silver

Asian Games 2026: India win three gold medals on October 3

Meanwhile, Saturday started with Kumkum Mohod became the first-ever Indian woman to win recurve individual gold at the Asian Games as she beat South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a tense encounter. In the process, she has earned India a crucial quota place for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Later, Pranavi Sharath URS created her own piece of history, becoming the first Indian golfer to clinch gold at the Asian Games. Finally, the Indian cricket team beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the final to retain gold.

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Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Kumkum Mohod to Shreyas Iyer-Led India — Check Full Medal Winners List With Player Names
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026indiaKumkum MohodPranavi Sharath Urs

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