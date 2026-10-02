Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: India have won 72 medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as of Friday (Oct 2), with 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals. Around 500 Indian athletes are competing at the 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event, which began on September 19 and is scheduled to conclude on October 4. Here is the complete list of India’s medal winners, including gold, silver and bronze medallists across different sports.

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally

India’s medal haul at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 has come across 18 sports, with athletics contributing the highest number of medals. Shooting, archery, kabaddi, cricket and boxing have also delivered gold medals for the Indian contingent. Lovlina Borgohain added another gold on Friday (Oct 2) by winning the women’s 75kg boxing final, becoming only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal.

At the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023, India won a record 106 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze, to finish fourth in the overall standings. India will be looking to build on that performance during the final stages of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

India’s Gold Medal Winners at Asian Games 2026

Team India: Women’s Cricket

Women’s Cricket Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh: Shooting, Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol

Shooting, Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol Team India: Women’s Kabaddi

Women’s Kabaddi Team India: Men’s Kabaddi

Men’s Kabaddi Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj: Athletics, Women’s 4x400m Relay

Athletics, Women’s 4x400m Relay Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi: Archery, Women’s Compound Team

Archery, Women’s Compound Team Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav: Archery, Mixed Compound Team

Archery, Mixed Compound Team Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda: Shooting, Mixed Trap

Shooting, Mixed Trap Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal: Archery, Men’s Compound Team

Archery, Men’s Compound Team Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti Sharma: Archery, Women’s Team Recurve

Archery, Women’s Team Recurve Neeru Dhanda: Shooting, Women’s Trap

Shooting, Women’s Trap Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing, Women’s 75kg

India’s Silver Medal Winners at Asian Games 2026

Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod: Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team

Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team Elavenil Valarivan: Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle

Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon: Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team

Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team Himanshu Dhillon: Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg

Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg Roshibina Devi: Wushu, Women’s 60kg Sanda

Wushu, Women’s 60kg Sanda Team India: Athletics, Mixed 4x400m Relay

Athletics, Mixed 4x400m Relay Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar: Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Team

Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Team Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men’s 10000m

Athletics, Men’s 10000m Sawan Berwal: Athletics, Men’s Marathon

Athletics, Men’s Marathon Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey and Tilottama Sen: Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3P Team

Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3P Team Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Athletics, Shot Put

Athletics, Shot Put Abhay Singh: Squash, Men’s Singles

Squash, Men’s Singles Anahat Singh: Squash, Women’s Singles

Squash, Women’s Singles Ancy Sojan: Athletics, Women’s Long Jump

Athletics, Women’s Long Jump Sarvesh Kushare: Athletics, Men’s High Jump

Athletics, Men’s High Jump Esha Singh: Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol

Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men’s 1500m

Athletics, Men’s 1500m Murali Sreeshankar: Athletics, Men’s Long Jump

Athletics, Men’s Long Jump Yash Vir Singh: Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw

Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat: Shooting, Women’s Trap Team

Shooting, Women’s Trap Team Nitesh Kumar: Wrestling, Greco-Roman 97kg

Wrestling, Greco-Roman 97kg Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis: Sailing, Men’s Skiff

Sailing, Men’s Skiff Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara: Archery, Mixed Team Recurve

Archery, Mixed Team Recurve Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge: Archery, Men’s Team

India’s Bronze Medal Winners at Asian Games 2026

Rudrankksh Patil: Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle

Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Suchika Tariyal: Mixed Martial Arts, Women’s Traditional -60kg

Mixed Martial Arts, Women’s Traditional -60kg Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan: Shooting, Women’s Skeet Team

Shooting, Women’s Skeet Team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan: Shooting, Men’s Skeet Team

Shooting, Men’s Skeet Team Jay Meena: Soft Tennis, Men’s Singles

Soft Tennis, Men’s Singles Team India: Badminton, Men’s Team

Badminton, Men’s Team Satnam Singh and Salman Khan: Rowing, Men’s Double Sculls

Rowing, Men’s Double Sculls Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal: Shooting, Mixed Skeet Team

Shooting, Mixed Skeet Team Seema Kumari: Athletics, Women’s 10000m

Athletics, Women’s 10000m Diya Chitale and Manush Shah: Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles

Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles Manpreet Kaur: Athletics, Shot Put

Athletics, Shot Put Baranica Elangovan: Athletics, Women’s Pole Vault

Athletics, Women’s Pole Vault Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar: Squash, Mixed Doubles

Squash, Mixed Doubles Prachi Choudhary: Athletics, Women’s 400m

Athletics, Women’s 400m Haritha Bhadra: Athletics, Women’s 200m

Athletics, Women’s 200m Tejaswin Shankar: Athletics, Decathlon

Athletics, Decathlon Parul Chaudhary: Athletics, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase

Athletics, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Pincky Balhara: Kurash, Women’s -78kg

Kurash, Women’s -78kg Vithya Ramraj: Athletics, Women’s 400m Hurdles

Athletics, Women’s 400m Hurdles Parul Chaudhary: Athletics, Women’s 5000m

Athletics, Women’s 5000m Rohit Yadav: Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw

Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw Narender Berwal: Boxing, Men’s +90kg

Boxing, Men’s +90kg Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men’s 5000m

Athletics, Men’s 5000m Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra: Athletics, Mixed 4x100m Team Relay

Athletics, Mixed 4x100m Team Relay Pooja Singh: Athletics, Women’s High Jump

Athletics, Women’s High Jump Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK: Athletics, Men’s 4x400m Relay

Athletics, Men’s 4x400m Relay Priya Ghanghas: Boxing, Women’s 60kg

Boxing, Women’s 60kg Kapil Pokhariya: Boxing, Men’s 90kg

Boxing, Men’s 90kg Sunil Kumar: Wrestling, Greco-Roman 87kg

Wrestling, Greco-Roman 87kg Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Shameena Riaz: Squash, Women’s Team

Squash, Women’s Team Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru: Archery, Men’s Compound Individual

Archery, Men’s Compound Individual Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand: Squash, Men’s Team

Squash, Men’s Team Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma: Sailing, Women’s Skiff

Sailing, Women’s Skiff Nethra Kumanan: Sailing, Women’s Dinghy

Sailing, Women’s Dinghy Team India: Sepaktakraw

India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally by Sport

Shooting: 3 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze — 15 Medals

3 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze — 15 Medals Mixed Martial Arts: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal Cricket: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal

1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal Weightlifting: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal Soft Tennis: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal Badminton: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal Rowing: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal Wushu: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal Athletics: 1 Gold, 9 Silver, 14 Bronze — 24 Medals

1 Gold, 9 Silver, 14 Bronze — 24 Medals Table Tennis: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal Squash: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze — 5 Medals

0 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze — 5 Medals Kabaddi: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze — 2 Medals

2 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze — 2 Medals Kurash: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal Boxing: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4 Medals

1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4 Medals Archery: 4 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze — 7 Medals

4 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze — 7 Medals Wrestling: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2 Medals

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2 Medals Sailing: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3 Medals

0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3 Medals Sepaktakraw: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Count

As of Friday (Oct 2), India have collected 72 medals at the Asian Games 2026, comprising 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals. Athletics has produced the highest number of medals for India with 24, while shooting has contributed 15 medals. Archery has delivered four gold medals, while kabaddi has provided two golds. Cricket, boxing and athletics have also added gold medals to India’s tally.

Lovlina Borgohain’s women’s 75kg boxing gold on Friday (Oct 2) was India’s latest top-podium finish. Earlier, Neeru Dhanda became India’s first individual gold medallist of the Games after winning the women’s trap event, while Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav secured a mixed compound archery gold that also earned India a quota place for the LA 2028 Olympics.