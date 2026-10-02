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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: India have won 72 medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as of Friday (Oct 2), with 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals. Around 500 Indian athletes are competing at the 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event, which began on September 19 and is scheduled to conclude on October 4. Here is the complete list of India's medal winners, including gold, silver and bronze medallists across different sports.

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names
Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 13:52 IST

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: India have won 72 medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as of Friday (Oct 2), with 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals. Around 500 Indian athletes are competing at the 20th edition of the continental multi-sport event, which began on September 19 and is scheduled to conclude on October 4. Here is the complete list of India’s medal winners, including gold, silver and bronze medallists across different sports.

Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally

India’s medal haul at Aichi-Nagoya 2026 has come across 18 sports, with athletics contributing the highest number of medals. Shooting, archery, kabaddi, cricket and boxing have also delivered gold medals for the Indian contingent. Lovlina Borgohain added another gold on Friday (Oct 2) by winning the women’s 75kg boxing final, becoming only the second Indian woman after Mary Kom to win an Asian Games boxing gold medal.

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At the previous edition in Hangzhou in 2023, India won a record 106 medals, including 28 gold, 38 silver and 40 bronze, to finish fourth in the overall standings. India will be looking to build on that performance during the final stages of the Aichi-Nagoya Games.

India’s Gold Medal Winners at Asian Games 2026

  • Team India: Women’s Cricket
  • Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh: Shooting, Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol
  • Team India: Women’s Kabaddi
  • Team India: Men’s Kabaddi
  • Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj: Athletics, Women’s 4x400m Relay
  • Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep and Chikitha Taniparthi: Archery, Women’s Compound Team
  • Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav: Archery, Mixed Compound Team
  • Kynan Chenai and Neeru Dhanda: Shooting, Mixed Trap
  • Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru and Kushal Dalal: Archery, Men’s Compound Team
  • Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod and Kirti Sharma: Archery, Women’s Team Recurve
  • Neeru Dhanda: Shooting, Women’s Trap
  • Lovlina Borgohain: Boxing, Women’s 75kg

India’s Silver Medal Winners at Asian Games 2026

  • Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar and Vidarsa Vinod: Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle Team
  • Elavenil Valarivan: Shooting, Women’s 10m Air Rifle
  • Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane and Himanshu Dhillon: Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team
  • Himanshu Dhillon: Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle
  • Mirabai Chanu: Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg
  • Roshibina Devi: Wushu, Women’s 60kg Sanda
  • Team India: Athletics, Mixed 4x400m Relay
  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar: Shooting, Men’s 50m Rifle 3P Team
  • Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men’s 10000m
  • Sawan Berwal: Athletics, Men’s Marathon
  • Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey and Tilottama Sen: Shooting, Women’s 50m Rifle 3P Team
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor: Athletics, Shot Put
  • Abhay Singh: Squash, Men’s Singles
  • Anahat Singh: Squash, Women’s Singles
  • Ancy Sojan: Athletics, Women’s Long Jump
  • Sarvesh Kushare: Athletics, Men’s High Jump
  • Esha Singh: Shooting, Women’s 25m Pistol
  • Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men’s 1500m
  • Murali Sreeshankar: Athletics, Men’s Long Jump
  • Yash Vir Singh: Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw
  • Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat: Shooting, Women’s Trap Team
  • Nitesh Kumar: Wrestling, Greco-Roman 97kg
  • Prince Kurisinkal Noble and Manu Francis: Sailing, Men’s Skiff
  • Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara: Archery, Mixed Team Recurve
  • Dhiraj Bommadevara, Neeraj Chauhan and Yashdeep Bhoge: Archery, Men’s Team

India’s Bronze Medal Winners at Asian Games 2026

  • Rudrankksh Patil: Shooting, Men’s 10m Air Rifle
  • Suchika Tariyal: Mixed Martial Arts, Women’s Traditional -60kg
  • Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan: Shooting, Women’s Skeet Team
  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan: Shooting, Men’s Skeet Team
  • Jay Meena: Soft Tennis, Men’s Singles
  • Team India: Badminton, Men’s Team
  • Satnam Singh and Salman Khan: Rowing, Men’s Double Sculls
  • Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Parinaaz Dhaliwal: Shooting, Mixed Skeet Team
  • Seema Kumari: Athletics, Women’s 10000m
  • Diya Chitale and Manush Shah: Table Tennis, Mixed Doubles
  • Manpreet Kaur: Athletics, Shot Put
  • Baranica Elangovan: Athletics, Women’s Pole Vault
  • Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar: Squash, Mixed Doubles
  • Prachi Choudhary: Athletics, Women’s 400m
  • Haritha Bhadra: Athletics, Women’s 200m
  • Tejaswin Shankar: Athletics, Decathlon
  • Parul Chaudhary: Athletics, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase
  • Pincky Balhara: Kurash, Women’s -78kg
  • Vithya Ramraj: Athletics, Women’s 400m Hurdles
  • Parul Chaudhary: Athletics, Women’s 5000m
  • Rohit Yadav: Athletics, Men’s Javelin Throw
  • Narender Berwal: Boxing, Men’s +90kg
  • Gulveer Singh: Athletics, Men’s 5000m
  • Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur and Harita Bhadra: Athletics, Mixed 4x100m Team Relay
  • Pooja Singh: Athletics, Women’s High Jump
  • Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar and Vishal TK: Athletics, Men’s 4x400m Relay
  • Priya Ghanghas: Boxing, Women’s 60kg
  • Kapil Pokhariya: Boxing, Men’s 90kg
  • Sunil Kumar: Wrestling, Greco-Roman 87kg
  • Anahat Singh, Joshana Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Shameena Riaz: Squash, Women’s Team
  • Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru: Archery, Men’s Compound Individual
  • Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar and Suraj Kumar Chand: Squash, Men’s Team
  • Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma: Sailing, Women’s Skiff
  • Nethra Kumanan: Sailing, Women’s Dinghy
  • Team India: Sepaktakraw

India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally by Sport

  • Shooting: 3 Gold, 8 Silver, 4 Bronze — 15 Medals
  • Mixed Martial Arts: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Cricket: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Weightlifting: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Soft Tennis: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Badminton: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Rowing: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Wushu: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 0 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Athletics: 1 Gold, 9 Silver, 14 Bronze — 24 Medals
  • Table Tennis: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Squash: 0 Gold, 2 Silver, 3 Bronze — 5 Medals
  • Kabaddi: 2 Gold, 0 Silver, 0 Bronze — 2 Medals
  • Kurash: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal
  • Boxing: 1 Gold, 0 Silver, 3 Bronze — 4 Medals
  • Archery: 4 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze — 7 Medals
  • Wrestling: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 2 Medals
  • Sailing: 0 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 3 Medals
  • Sepaktakraw: 0 Gold, 0 Silver, 1 Bronze — 1 Medal

India’s Asian Games 2026 Medal Count

As of Friday (Oct 2), India have collected 72 medals at the Asian Games 2026, comprising 12 gold, 25 silver and 35 bronze medals. Athletics has produced the highest number of medals for India with 24, while shooting has contributed 15 medals. Archery has delivered four gold medals, while kabaddi has provided two golds. Cricket, boxing and athletics have also added gold medals to India’s tally.

Lovlina Borgohain’s women’s 75kg boxing gold on Friday (Oct 2) was India’s latest top-podium finish. Earlier, Neeru Dhanda became India’s first individual gold medallist of the Games after winning the women’s trap event, while Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav secured a mixed compound archery gold that also earned India a quota place for the LA 2028 Olympics.

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Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names
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Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names
Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: From Lovlina Borgohain to Neeru Dhanda Check Full Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal Winners List With Player Names
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