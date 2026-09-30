Asian Games 2026 India Medal Tally: Team India Wins 3 Archery Golds, Reaches 60 Medals And Climbs to 8th | Check Updated Standings

Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Team India delivered a brilliant Day 12 in Aichi-Nagoya at the Asian Games 2026. Indian archers sparked a gold rush on Wednesday, September 30, as India moved into the top eight in the medal table, breaking through the 50-medal barrier.

India was starting Day 12 with five gold medals under its belt, but ended up adding more golden glory on Wednesday, including the momentous complete triumph in the compound archery team events. As per the latest update, India has jumped to seventh position with 60 medals in its tally, including 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank?

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 150 66 59 275 2 Japan 49 76 73 199 3 South Korea 24 30 48 102 4 Uzbekistan 16 19 19 54 5 Thailand 12 10 12 34 6 Iran 11 16 12 39 7 Bahrain 11 5 5 21 8 India 10 21 29 60 9 Kazakhstan 9 16 31 56 10 North Korea 7 6 7 20

India Win Three Compound Archery Gold Medals

One of the biggest medal wins for the Indians in the Games was made on Wednesday by winning gold in the men’s, women’s, and mixed compound team events.

The women’s compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep beat China 238-234 in the final. This score also matched a world record, and India successfully defended its Asian Games title.

In the mixed compound team event, Chikitha partnered Sahil Jadhav to win the gold medal. They locked horns against the Korean pair in the final, where, in the shoot-off, they won to the score of 157-157. The win also gained India a quota in LA 2028 for the compound mixed team event.

India made it a squash of the compound archery when Sahil Jadhav, Kushal Dalal and Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam brought down China 238-237 in the men’s team final. Jadhav came through the contest without a single miss, firing 10s each time. The three archery golds culminated a hat-trick of defenses of all three compound team titles won by India at the last Asian Games.

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