Asian Games 2026 India Results Day 6: Gulveer Singh Wins Silver, Baranica Elangovan Makes History With Bronze | Updated Medal Tally

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: India continued its impressive run at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with athletics delivering a strong haul on September 25. Gulveer Singh secured a silver medal in the men’s 10,000m, while Baranica Elangovan created history by winning bronze in the women’s pole vault.

India ended the morning with 19 medals — two gold, eight silver and nine bronze — after a productive morning in shooting but added another three medals to its tally as the day came to an end in Japan.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Table

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 96 36 24 156 2 Japan 26 41 44 111 3 South Korea 13 16 33 62 4 Kazakhstan 8 8 11 27 5 Uzbekistan 6 15 9 30 6 Iran 6 11 7 24 7 Thailand 6 6 8 20 8 Hong Kong, China 4 11 10 25 9 North Korea 4 4 3 11 10 Malaysia 4 1 5 10 11 Bahrain 3 2 0 5 12 India 2 9 11 22 13 Chinese Taipei 2 5 15 22 14 Philippines 2 2 5 9 15 Qatar 2 2 1 5

Gulveer Singh Wins Silver in Men’s 10,000m

India’s long-distance runner Gulveer Singh clinched the silver medal in the men’s 10,000m event at the Asian Games 2026 at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium on Friday.

The 28-year-old runner clocked 28:29.38 to finish second behind Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew, who produced a strong late surge to win gold in 28:27.51. Balew’s compatriot Albert Kiptoo claimed the bronze medal with a time of 28:34.38.

Baranica Elangovan Creates History With Pole Vault Bronze

A notable achievement for India in Nagoya was Baranica Elangovan winning bronze in the women’s pole vault. Elangovan’s 4.15m was equal to the Russian Polina Ivanova. Both athletes cleared no height at 4.25m, resulting in the bronze medals being decided on countback.

This achievement is even more remarkable given that Elangovan was the first Indian to win a medal in the pole vault at the Asian Games, in both the men’s and women’s competitions.

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