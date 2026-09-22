LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

India Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 23 features Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu, Esha Singh, Roshibina Devi and Team India stars. Check event timings, shooting, weightlifting, kabaddi, badminton, hockey, rowing and medal events in Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026.

Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Manu Bhaker and Mirabai Chanu in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 20:53 IST

India Asian Games 2026 Schedule for 23rd September: Team India on Wednesday will witness another action-packed day across the board. Meanwhile, the nation will be hoping for a big haul on Wednesday, 23rd September 2023, at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, with Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu, and many more in the fray.

Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, will participate in the women’s 10M air pistol qualification with Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh. The decision on the final (individual) will be taken sometime late morning based on the qualification.

You Might Be Interested In

In the same way, Mirabai Chanu will begin her campaign in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. The Olympic medallist would be eyeing her first-ever Asian Games medal after falling just short of the podium in the continental competition. Her Group A final is scheduled at 10 AM IST.

India Asian Games 2026 Schedule 23rd September

Time (IST) Sport Event / Fixture
5:10 a.m. Sepaktakraw India vs Philippines — Men’s Team Regu, Group B
5:10 a.m. Soft tennis Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal
5:30 a.m. onwards Rowing Multiple Indian athletes — Heats
5:40 a.m. Rowing Balraj Panwar — Men’s Single Sculls Heats
6:00 a.m. Rowing Satnam Singh-Salman Khan — Men’s Doubles Sculls Heats
6:05 a.m. Shooting Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol Individual Qualification & Team Final
6:10 a.m. Shooting Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill — Men’s Skeet Individual & Team Final, Day 1
6:10 a.m. Shooting Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan — Women’s Skeet Individual Qualification & Final, Day 1
6:10 a.m. Table tennis Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail-Fathimath Ali (Maldives) — Mixed Doubles Round 2
6:10 a.m. Fencing Indian athletes — Women’s Foil & Men’s Sabre Individual Events, followed by knockout rounds and medal bouts
6:10 a.m. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 16, Arjun Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy be Dun — Eventing Individual & Team Cross Country Medal Events
6:42 a.m. Swimming Tanish George Mathew, Sajan Prakash — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats
6:50 a.m. Rowing Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar — Men’s Pair Heats
7:01 a.m. Swimming Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda — Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats
7:10 a.m. Table tennis Manush Shah-Diya Chitale vs Chamal Kulappuwawadu-Bimandee Bandara (Sri Lanka) — Mixed Doubles Round 2
7:10 a.m. Rowing Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam — Women’s Four Heats
8:10 a.m. Kabaddi India vs Iran — Women’s Team, Group A
9:00 a.m. Shooting Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol Individual Final (If qualified)
9:40 a.m. Kabaddi India vs Bangladesh — Men’s Team, Group A
10:00 a.m. Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu — Women’s 49kg Medal Event
Around 10:10 a.m. Boxing Ankush vs Hamza Vogel (Brunei) — Men’s 80kg Round of 32
10:10 a.m. Squash Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) — Men’s Singles Round of 32
11:10 a.m. Rowing Ajay Tyagi — Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls Heats
11:15 a.m. Squash Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami — Women’s Singles Round of 32
11:20 a.m. Rowing Rohit-Ujwal Kumar Singh — Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Heats
11:30 a.m. Hockey India vs Thailand — Women’s Pool B
11:30 a.m. Badminton India vs China — Men’s Team Semifinal
12:00 p.m. Squash Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) — Men’s Singles Round of 32
12:10 p.m. Rowing Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan — Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats
12:20 p.m. Rowing Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar — Men’s Four Heats
1:10 p.m. Weightlifting Gyaneshwari Yadav — Women’s 55kg Medal Event
1:18 p.m. Swimming Tanish George Mathew, Sajan Prakash — Men’s 100m Butterfly Final (If qualified)
1:54 p.m. Swimming Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda — Men’s 200m Freestyle Final (If qualified)
2:10 p.m. Wushu Roshibina Devi vs TBC — Women’s 60kg Semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker in Action in 10m Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker’s women’s 10m air pistol qualification (9:15 AM IST, 23 September) and women’s final (10:15 AM IST, 23 September, if qualified). 

Mirabai Chanu to Contest for Gold in Women’s Weightlifting 49 kg

Mirabai Chanu will compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10:00 AM IST on 23 September.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Tags: Asian Games 2026

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count

India vs Japan T20I: Why Did Umpires Reverse The Wide Decision? What MCC Law Says About Axar Patel Controversy

India vs Japan T20I: Japan Captain’s Big Statement After Taking World Champions India to Last Ball

Harmanpreet Kaur to Step Down as India Captain? Smriti Mandhana Tipped to Replace Veteran Star After Asian Games 2026 Gold

National Anthem vs Vande Mataram Row: Why Was National Song Played Before Anthem at India vs Japan T20I?

LATEST NEWS

“Don’t Give Up, Keep Going”: Jaya Sharma, Haryana’s Gen Z IPS Officer Who Cleared UPSC After 2 Failures

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Parineeti Chopra Defends Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Body Trolling: ‘Making A Human Life, That Evidence Is Not Celebrated’

Asha Sarath Viral MMS Video: Alleged Clip Resurfaces On Social Media

On Camera, Young Couple Have Intimate Moments Inside Train, Footage Resurfaces

Shah Rukh Khan Attends Rani Mukerji’s Mother Krishna Mukerji’s Funeral In Mumbai – WATCH

‘Please Let Me Go’: Woman Pleads For Help As Group Molests Her In Front Of Boyfriend In Odisha

The Vvaan Gets U/A 16+ Certificate With Zero Cuts Ahead Of September 25 Release – Details Inside

From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

Viral Desai’s Tree Ganesha Initiative Brings 6,800+ Students Together as Paryavaran Senanis

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

QUICK LINKS