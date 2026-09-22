Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 23: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker, Badminton, Hockey | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

India Asian Games 2026 Schedule for 23rd September: Team India on Wednesday will witness another action-packed day across the board. Meanwhile, the nation will be hoping for a big haul on Wednesday, 23rd September 2023, at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, with Manu Bhaker, Mirabai Chanu, and many more in the fray.

Manu Bhaker, a double Olympic medallist, will participate in the women’s 10M air pistol qualification with Esha Singh and Suruchi Singh. The decision on the final (individual) will be taken sometime late morning based on the qualification.

In the same way, Mirabai Chanu will begin her campaign in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event. The Olympic medallist would be eyeing her first-ever Asian Games medal after falling just short of the podium in the continental competition. Her Group A final is scheduled at 10 AM IST.

India Asian Games 2026 Schedule 23rd September

Time (IST) Sport Event / Fixture 5:10 a.m. Sepaktakraw India vs Philippines — Men’s Team Regu, Group B 5:10 a.m. Soft tennis Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit — Men’s Singles Quarterfinal 5:30 a.m. onwards Rowing Multiple Indian athletes — Heats 5:40 a.m. Rowing Balraj Panwar — Men’s Single Sculls Heats 6:00 a.m. Rowing Satnam Singh-Salman Khan — Men’s Doubles Sculls Heats 6:05 a.m. Shooting Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol Individual Qualification & Team Final 6:10 a.m. Shooting Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill — Men’s Skeet Individual & Team Final, Day 1 6:10 a.m. Shooting Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan — Women’s Skeet Individual Qualification & Final, Day 1 6:10 a.m. Table tennis Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail-Fathimath Ali (Maldives) — Mixed Doubles Round 2 6:10 a.m. Fencing Indian athletes — Women’s Foil & Men’s Sabre Individual Events, followed by knockout rounds and medal bouts 6:10 a.m. Equestrian Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 16, Arjun Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood, Ashish Limaye/Willy be Dun — Eventing Individual & Team Cross Country Medal Events 6:42 a.m. Swimming Tanish George Mathew, Sajan Prakash — Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats 6:50 a.m. Rowing Jaswinder Singh, Nitin Kumar — Men’s Pair Heats 7:01 a.m. Swimming Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda — Men’s 200m Freestyle Heats 7:10 a.m. Table tennis Manush Shah-Diya Chitale vs Chamal Kulappuwawadu-Bimandee Bandara (Sri Lanka) — Mixed Doubles Round 2 7:10 a.m. Rowing Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Poonam — Women’s Four Heats 8:10 a.m. Kabaddi India vs Iran — Women’s Team, Group A 9:00 a.m. Shooting Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol Individual Final (If qualified) 9:40 a.m. Kabaddi India vs Bangladesh — Men’s Team, Group A 10:00 a.m. Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu — Women’s 49kg Medal Event Around 10:10 a.m. Boxing Ankush vs Hamza Vogel (Brunei) — Men’s 80kg Round of 32 10:10 a.m. Squash Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand) — Men’s Singles Round of 32 11:10 a.m. Rowing Ajay Tyagi — Men’s Lightweight Single Sculls Heats 11:15 a.m. Squash Tanvi Khanna vs Kim Dami — Women’s Singles Round of 32 11:20 a.m. Rowing Rohit-Ujwal Kumar Singh — Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Heats 11:30 a.m. Hockey India vs Thailand — Women’s Pool B 11:30 a.m. Badminton India vs China — Men’s Team Semifinal 12:00 p.m. Squash Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) — Men’s Singles Round of 32 12:10 p.m. Rowing Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh, Jakar Khan — Men’s Quadruple Sculls Heats 12:20 p.m. Rowing Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav, Yogesh Kumar — Men’s Four Heats 1:10 p.m. Weightlifting Gyaneshwari Yadav — Women’s 55kg Medal Event 1:18 p.m. Swimming Tanish George Mathew, Sajan Prakash — Men’s 100m Butterfly Final (If qualified) 1:54 p.m. Swimming Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Gowda — Men’s 200m Freestyle Final (If qualified) 2:10 p.m. Wushu Roshibina Devi vs TBC — Women’s 60kg Semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Manu Bhaker in Action in 10m Air Pistol

Manu Bhaker’s women’s 10m air pistol qualification (9:15 AM IST, 23 September) and women’s final (10:15 AM IST, 23 September, if qualified).

Mirabai Chanu to Contest for Gold in Women’s Weightlifting 49 kg

Mirabai Chanu will compete in the women’s 49kg weightlifting final at 10:00 AM IST on 23 September.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Where Does India Rank After Women’s Cricket Team Wins Gold? Latest Standings, Medal Count