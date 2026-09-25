Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 26: Anahat Singh in Action, Kabaddi Teams Eye Gold Double | Full Fixtures, Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 26: India will have another busy day at the Asian Games 2026 on 26th September 2026 as there are numerous medal events lined up in kabaddi, badminton, athletics, squash, shooting, and other sports. Young squash star Anahat Singh will be one of the Indian athletes to look out for as India will aim for more medals in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The day will include the men’s and women’s kabaddi finals, medal events in athletics and knock-out games in badminton.

As the Games enter another stage, Indian Athletes will be targeting medal positions and consolidating the country’s position in the medal table.

Anahat Singh Headlines India’s Squash Challenge

Although it has been an impressive showing from many of India’s athletes, teenage squash player Anahat Singh is one of the country’s most likely to be involved in important knockout action on September 26th. The rising star of Indian women’s squash has continued her quick momentum around the world ranks and is still one of India’s most promising medal candidates.

Beyond Anahat a strong Indian squash team will also be traveling to take part in the individual and doubles events in an attempt to take on Malaysian and Hong Kong dominance.

Asian Games 2026: India Schedule – September 26 (IST)

Surfing

3:58 AM – Women’s Shortboard Round 2 Heat 3 – Kamali Prakash

4:54 AM – Women’s Shortboard Round 2 Heat 7 – Sugar Shanti Gayen

5:50 AM – Men’s Shortboard Round 2 Heats – Kishore Kumar Anbarashu, Sivaraj Babu

9:06 AM – Women’s Shortboard Round 3 Heats – Sugar Shanti Gayen, Kamali Prakash

Athletics

4:00 AM – Men’s Marathon Final – Sawan Barwal, Kartik Karkera

5:35 AM – Men’s Decathlon 100 Metres Heats – Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

6:15 AM – Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

7:55 AM – Men’s Decathlon Shot Put – Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

8:00 AM – Men’s 200m Round 1 Heats – Animesh Kujur

8:10 AM – Women’s Long Jump Qualification – Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan

2:35 PM – Men’s Decathlon High Jump – Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

4:04 PM – Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 Heats – Jyothi Yarraji, Nandhini Kongan

4:25 PM – Women’s 200m Round 1 Heats – Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, Harita Bhadra

4:30 PM – Men’s Shot Put Final – Tajinderpal Singh, Karanveer Singh

4:54 PM – Men’s 200m Semifinal Heats – Animesh Kujur (Subject to qualification)

5:05 PM – Men’s Triple Jump Final – Praveen Chithravel, Karthik Unnikrishnan

5:21 PM – Men’s 1500m Round 1 Heats – Gulveer Singh, Yoonus Shah

5:50 PM – Men’s Decathlon 400m Heats – Tejaswin Shankar, Thowfeeq Noushad

6:15 PM – Women’s 400m Final – Kiran, Prachi

6:33 PM – Men’s 400m Final – Vishal TK

6:45 PM – Women’s 1500m Final – Parul Chaudhary, Pooja

Archery

4:30 AM – Recurve Men’s Individual & Team Qualification Round – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep Bhoge, Neeraj Chauhan

4:30 AM – Compound Women’s Individual & Team Qualification Round – Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi

9:00 AM – Recurve Women’s Individual & Team Qualification Round – Kirti, Kumkuk Mohod, Ankita Bhakat

9:00 AM – Recurve Mixed Team Qualification Round

9:00 AM – Compound Men’s Individual & Team Qualification Round – Kushal Dalal, Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru

9:00 AM – Compound Mixed Team Qualification Round

Badminton

6:00 AM – Men’s Singles 2nd Round – Lakshya Sen vs. Loh Kean Yew (Singapore)

Not Before 11:30 AM – Women’s Singles 2nd Round – Unnati Hooda vs. Wong Ling Ching (Malaysia)

To be confirmed – Men’s Singles 2nd Round – Ayush Shetty vs. Makhsut Tajibullayev (Kazakhstan)

To be confirmed – Women’s Singles 2nd Round – P.V. Sindhu vs. Chiu Pin-chian (Chinese Taipei)

Not Before 2.:30 PM – Women’s Doubles 2nd Round – Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand vs. Mayu Matsumoto / Yuki Fukushima (Japan)

Men’s and women’s singles third round (round of 16) will also take place on Saturday (September 26). Timings are yet to be confirmed.

Equestrian

6 AM – Dressage Individual 2nd Individual Qualifier (Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda, Shruti Vora, Jai Sud)

Fencing

6:00 AM – Women’s Foil Team, Table of 16 – India (Joys Ashitha Stalinraj, Mina Devi Naorem, Kanupriya Chawla, Sonia Devi Waikhom) vs Indonesia

7:00 AM – Men’s Sabre Team, Table of 16 – India (Vishal Thapar, Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh, Lakshay Badser)

8:00 AM – Men’s Sabre Team & Women’s Foil Team Quarterfinals – India (Subject to qualification)

10:30 AM – Women’s Foil Team Semifinals – India (Subject to qualification)

12:30 PM – Men’s Sabre Team Semifinals – India (Subject to qualification)

1:50 PM – Women’s Foil Team Final – India (Subject to qualification)

2:50 PM – Men’s Sabre Team Final – India (Subject to qualification)

Shooting

6:15 AM – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Individual Qualification & Team Final – Tilottama Sen, Ashi Chouksey, Vidarsa K. Vinod

9:30 AM – 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Individual Final – Tilottama Sen (Subject to qualification), Ashi Chouksey (Subject to qualification) , Vidarsa K. Vinod (Subject to qualification)

Table Tennis

6:30 AM – Women’s Singles, Round of 16 – Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Miwa Harimoto (Japan)

Canoe Sprint

6:30 AM – Men’s Kayak Single 500m Semifinal 1 – Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat

6:50 AM – Mixed Kayak Double 500m Semifinal 1 – Parvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash

7:50 AM – Men’s Kayak Single 500m Final B – Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (Subject to qualification)

8:10 AM – Men’s Kayak Single 500m Final A – Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat (Subject to qualification)

8:20 AM – Mixed Canoe Double 500m Final A – Raju Rawat & Neha Devi Leichonbam

8:30 AM – Mixed Kayak Double 500m Final A – Parvathy Geetha & Prasanna Kumar Chempadiyil Sathyaprakash (Subject to qualification)

Squash

8:30 AM – Mixed Doubles, Semifinal – Velavan Senthilkumar/Joshna Chinappa vs Lee Ka Yi/Tang Ming Hong (Hong Kong, China)

10:30 AM – Women’s Singles, Semifinal – Anahat Singh vs Satomi Watanabe (Japan)

11:15 AM – Men’s Singles, Semifinal – Abhay Singh vs Muhammad Irfan (Pakistan)

Kabaddi

9:30 AM – Women’s Team Final – India vs Iran

2:30 PM – Men’s Team Final – India vs Iran

Sailing

9:30 AM – Mixed Dinghy Opening Series Race 1 & 2 – Shraddha Verma & Ravindra Kumar Sharma

10:30 AM – Men’s Skiff Opening Series Race 1 & 2 – Manu Francis & Prince Kurisinkal Noble

10:40 AM – Women’s Skiff Opening Series Race 1 & 2 – Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma

Boxing

10:15 AM – Men’s 55kg, Round of 16 – Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Carlo Paalam (Philippines)

2:15 PM – Men’s 90kg, Round of 16 – Kapil Pokhariya vs Sam Estaki (Iran)

5:45 PM – Women’s 60kg, Round of 16 – Priya Ghanghas vs Oh Yeonji (Korea)

E-Sports

10:45 AM – MOBA [Pokémon UNITE] Group C – India (Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Reuben Godfrey Fernandes) vs Japan

Hockey

1:30 PM- Men’s Pool A – India vs Japan

Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 Live In India?

Fans are able to see the Asian Games 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network. The live stream of the Asian Games 2026 is on SonyLIV app and website.

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