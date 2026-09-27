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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: Manu Bhaker, Shreyas Iyer’s Men’s Cricket Team in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: Manu Bhaker, Shreyas Iyer’s Men’s Cricket Team in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming

Asian Games 2026 India schedule for September 28 features Manu Bhaker in women’s 25m pistol, Shreyas Iyer-led India vs Afghanistan in men’s cricket quarter-final, athletics medal events, hockey, boxing, squash, archery and tennis, with live streaming details available on SonyLIV.

Indian Men's Cricket Team and Manu Bhaker will be in action at the Asian Games 2026 on 28th September. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI
Indian Men's Cricket Team and Manu Bhaker will be in action at the Asian Games 2026 on 28th September. Image Credit: Instagram and ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 22:04 IST

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: India also begins its Day 10 campaign at the Asian Games 2026 on September 28 with a host of medal chances in shooting and athletics while the two biggest names would be Manu Bhaker taking on the 25m pistol and the Shreyas Iyer-led men’s cricket team taking on Afghanistan in the quarter-final.

Asian Games 2026: India Schedule 28th September

Surfing

Archery

  • 4:45 AM – Compound Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Sahil Jadhav vs Jamiyangombo Purevdorj (Mongolia); Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Sostar Andaru Rinaldi (Indonesia)

  • 5:25 AM – Compound Men’s Individual 1/8 Elimination – Sahil Jadhav (Subject to qualification), Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru (Subject to qualification)

  • 9:45 AM – Compound Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs Adel Zhexenbinova (Kazakhstan); Chikitha Taniparthi vs To be confirmed

  • 10:25 AM – Compound Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination – Jyothi Surekha Vennam (Subject to qualification), Chikitha Taniparthi (Subject to qualification)

Shooting

  • 6:10 AM – 25m Pistol Women Individual Qualification & Team Final (Rapid Stage) – Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat

  • 6:30 AM – Trap Men Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 2 – Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj

  • 6:30 AM – Trap Women Individual Qualification & Team Final Day 2 – Maneesha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru

  • 10:45 AM – 25m Pistol Women Individual Final – Manu Bhaker (Subject to qualification), Esha Singh (Subject to qualification), Rahi Sarnobat (Subject to qualification)

Sepaktakraw

  • 6:30 AM- Women’s Double Group B – India (Prity Langoljam, Menenu Tsukru, Leirentonbi Devi Elangbam) vs Japan

  • 10:30 AM – Women’s Double Semifinals – India (Subject to qualification)

Volleyball

  • 6:30 AM – Men’s Pool C – India vs Hong Kong, China

Squash

  • 6:30 AM – Women’s Team Pool C – India vs China

  • 8:30 AM – Men’s Team Pool A – India vs China

  • 12:00 PM- Women’s Team Pool C – India vs Japan

  • 2:00 PM – Men’s Team Pool A – India vs Republic of Korea

Tennis

  • 6:30 AM – Men’s Singles, Second Round – Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong (Republic of Korea)

  • Not before 11 AM – Women’s Doubles, First Round – Ankita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Anna Danilina/Yulia Putintseva (Kazakhstan)

Sailing

  • 7:30 AM – Men’s Dinghy Qualification Series – Vishnu Saravanan

  • 7:30 AM – Men’s Skiff Opening Series – Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis

  • 7:40 AM – Women’s Dinghy Qualification Series – Nethra Kumanan

  • 7:40 AM – Women’s Skiff Opening Series – Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma

  • 8:30 AM – Mixed Dinghy Opening Series – Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar Sharma

  • 10:40 AM – Girls’ Dinghy Opening Series – Mahi Verma

Kurash

  • 8:00 AM – Women -78kg Quarterfinals – Pincky Balhara vs To be confirmed

  • 10:30 AM – Women -78kg Semifinals – Pincky Balraha (Subject to qualification)

  • 11:30 AM – Women -78kg Final – Pincky Balraha (Subject to qualification)

Cricket

  • 10 AM – Men’s Quarterfinal – India vs Afghanistan

Boxing

  • 1:30 PM – Women’s 75kg Quarterfinal – Lovlina Borgohain vs Suyeon Seong (Republic of Korea)

  • 2:45 PM – Women’s 60kg Quarterfinal – Priya Ghanghas vs Mijgona Samadova (Tajikistan)

  • 3:45 PM – Men’s 90kg Quarterfinal – Kapil Pokhariya vs Gichae Kim (Republic of Korea)

Athletics

  • 2:35 PM – Women’s Discus Throw Final – Seema, Sanya Yadav

  • 3:09 PM – 4 x 100m Relay Mixed Round 1 Heat 2 – India

  • 3:53 PM – Women’s 400m Hurdles Final – Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan

  • 4:03 PM – Men’s 400m Hurdles Final – Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

  • 4:13 PM – Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – Avinash Sable

  • 4:25 PM – Men’s Long Jump Final – David Solomon Patturaj, Murali Sreeshankar

  • 4:35 PM – Men’s 1500m Final – Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh

  • 4:45 PM – Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh

  • 4:50 PM – Women’s 800m Round 1 – Gowthami Jayaraman (Heat 1), Pooja (Heat 2)

  • 5:13 PM – Women’s 5000m Final – Seema, Parul Chaudhary

  • 6:01 PM – Men’s 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Heat 2 – India

  • 6:34 PM – Women’s 4 x 100m Relay Final – India (subject to qualification)

Hockey

  • 3:30 PM – Men’s Pool A – India vs Bangladesh

Manu Bhaker Leads India’s Shooting Charge

Manu Bhaker, Olympic medallist will be one of the top Indian contenders on 28 th September. She will be fighting with Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat for the women 25m pistol rapid qualification event to start from 6:10 AM IST.

The Indian trio will also participate in the women’s 25m pistol team final on the same date, with the individual final following in the later part of the morning after qualifying achievements; this event is preceded by the team and individual qualification rounds in the day. India will be participating in the men’s and women’s trap events as well, with the team and individual qualifying rounds taking place during the day.

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India Begins Men’s Cricket Campaign

The Indian men’s team under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer will feature in their first game of the Asian Games 2026 against Afghanistan in the second quarter-final. The game is to be held at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. The match is to be played at 10:00 AM (IST). India is the defending champion and has directly stepped into the quarter-final only.

Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?

Fans can watch the Asian Games 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Team India Medal Tally: Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh, Ancy Sojan And Sarvesh Kushare Win Silver — Check Full Standings

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Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: Manu Bhaker, Shreyas Iyer’s Men’s Cricket Team in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming
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Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: Manu Bhaker, Shreyas Iyer’s Men’s Cricket Team in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: Manu Bhaker, Shreyas Iyer’s Men’s Cricket Team in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: Manu Bhaker, Shreyas Iyer’s Men’s Cricket Team in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming
Asian Games 2026 India Schedule September 28: Manu Bhaker, Shreyas Iyer’s Men’s Cricket Team in Action | Schedule, Medal Events And Live Streaming
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