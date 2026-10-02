LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

India women’s hockey team won gold at Asian Games 2026 after defeating China 1-0 in the final. Lalremsiami scored the decisive goal as India ended a 44-year wait, secured their 16th gold medal and qualified directly for Los Angeles 2028.

India Women Hockey Team defeated China in the Asian Games 2026 final to win a gold medal after 44 years. Image Credit: ANI
India Women Hockey Team defeated China in the Asian Games 2026 final to win a gold medal after 44 years. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 18:35 IST

Asian Games 2026: The Indian Women’s hockey team scripted history as they secured a gold medal at the Asian Games after four decades. The historic medal came for the Indian team with a 1-0 win over China. It was Lalremsiami who scored the match-winning goal in the 10th minute of the match. In the next fifty minutes, the Indian team and their opponent maintained a neck-and-neck action over the park but no more goals were scored. This was India’s first gold medal at the continental games since 1982.

Asian Games 2026: India Beat China to Win Gold in Women’s Hockey

The Indian women’s hockey team produced a historic performance on Friday, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya.  Ranked No. 8 in the world, India stunned World No. 4 China in a fiercely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal.

You Might Be Interested In

India Women Hockey Players Shine at Asian Games 2026

The achievement comes after a difficult Olympic cycle for the Indian women’s hockey team, which narrowly missed out on qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics following its impressive fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India’s campaign was also highlighted by a prolific goalscoring effort. Deepika finished as the tournament’s top goalscorer with 21 goals, followed by teammate Navneet Kaur with 10 goals, while China’s Jiaqi Zhong scored nine. After four decades of waiting, Indian women’s hockey has once again reached the top of Asia.

Asian Games 2026: India Takes Gold Tally to 16

The triumph marks India’s first women’s hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982, when the team last stood on the podium. This is India’s 76th medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 16 golds, 25 silver medals and 35 bronze medals.

The gold medal also brings a significant reward for the Indian team, as the victory secures direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Also Read: Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final
Tags: Asian Games 2026India vs ChinaIndia Women Hockey Team

RELATED News

Who is Lone Nasir? Virat Kohli’s Fan Helps Jammu and Kashmir Take Vital Lead in Irani Cup 2026 Against Rishabh Pant’s ROI

Sujeet Kalkal Wins India’s First Wrestling Gold at Asian Games 2026? Bhiwani Wrestler Creates History

Watch Video: Incredible Sujeet Kalkal Overturns 2-9 Deficit Into Asian Games 2026 Gold as India Enter Top Five in Medals Tally

Asian Games 2026: What is Repechage? Why Is It Used at Asian Games, Olympics and How Does It Work in Wrestling? | Explained

Who Is Kirti Sharma? From ₹60,000 Loan to Asian Games Gold | Jind Archer Whose Father Took ₹60,000 Loan to Buy Her a Bow

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

Dino Morea Arrested After 8-Hour EOW Questioning? — What Is His Link To Mithi River Scam? Full Row Explained

Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

Why the Future of Work Still Needs a Room: Lessons from XLRI’s Metamorphose 2026

‘They’ll Be Hit Very Hard’: Trump Sends 3rd US Aircraft Carrier, 10,000 Troops to Middle East as Iran Tensions Rise

Gujarat UCC Bill: Check 10 Key Provisions On Hindu-Muslim Marriage, Divorce, Inheritance And Live-In Relationships After President Murmu’s Assent

‘What Happens When Your Vote Disappears?’ Shabana Azmi’s Urges People To Join Mumbai Protest In Viral Video

Kalamandir Jewellers Announces Siddharth Randeria as Brand Ambassador

Father-Son Fight Takes a Dramatic Turn, Licensed Revolver Fires, 32-Year-Old Injured: Here’s What Happened?

Kerala Woman Stays At Lodge With Married Man; His Wife Tracks Phone, Sends ‘Fake Cops’ Who Rape Her

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

QUICK LINKS