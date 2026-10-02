Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold After 44 Years, Beats China 1-0 in Final

Asian Games 2026: The Indian Women’s hockey team scripted history as they secured a gold medal at the Asian Games after four decades. The historic medal came for the Indian team with a 1-0 win over China. It was Lalremsiami who scored the match-winning goal in the 10th minute of the match. In the next fifty minutes, the Indian team and their opponent maintained a neck-and-neck action over the park but no more goals were scored. This was India’s first gold medal at the continental games since 1982.

Asian Games 2026: India Beat China to Win Gold in Women’s Hockey

The Indian women’s hockey team produced a historic performance on Friday, defeating reigning Asian champions China 1-0 to clinch the gold medal and end a 44-year wait for an Asian Games medal in Aichi-Nagoya. Ranked No. 8 in the world, India stunned World No. 4 China in a fiercely contested final, with Lalremsiami scoring the decisive goal in the 10th minute through a field goal.

India Women Hockey Players Shine at Asian Games 2026

The achievement comes after a difficult Olympic cycle for the Indian women’s hockey team, which narrowly missed out on qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics following its impressive fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

India’s campaign was also highlighted by a prolific goalscoring effort. Deepika finished as the tournament’s top goalscorer with 21 goals, followed by teammate Navneet Kaur with 10 goals, while China’s Jiaqi Zhong scored nine. After four decades of waiting, Indian women’s hockey has once again reached the top of Asia.

Asian Games 2026: India Takes Gold Tally to 16

The triumph marks India’s first women’s hockey medal at the Asian Games since 1982, when the team last stood on the podium. This is India’s 76th medal at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, with 16 golds, 25 silver medals and 35 bronze medals.

The gold medal also brings a significant reward for the Indian team, as the victory secures direct qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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