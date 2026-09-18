LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?

Indian Women’s Cricket Team have begun their Asian Games 2026 campaign on a dominating note as they dismantled Japan in the quarter-finals of Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 18, Friday.

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal? (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal? (Image Credits: BCCI Women X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 16:18 IST

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Cricket Team have begun their Asian Games 2026 campaign on a dominating note as they dismantled Japan in the quarter-finals of Asian Games 2026 at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 18, Friday. With the Women in Blue electing to bowl first, they skittled Japan only for 57 to eventually chase the total only in five overs with eight wickets to spare. But who are their next opponents?

You Might Be Interested In

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026: Who are India’s next opponents in the multi-nation event?

Harmanpreet Kaur and co. are scheduled to face Bangladesh next in the second semi-final at the Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin on September 20, Sunday. They had recently locked horns against Bangladesh, beating them by 40 runs after amassing 149. The Women in Blue will also feel confident, given the Bangla Tigers are yet to play a match in the prevailing conditions and notably progressed to the semi-finals due to a washout against China.

With Pakistan and Sri Lanka set to lock horns in the first semi-final, there is every chance of India facing their arch-rivals in the Gold Medal bout.

IND-W vs JAP-W, Asian Games 2026: Shree Charani stars for India with the ball

Japan, sent in, got to a slow but steady start before losing their first wicket for 24. Left-arm spinner Shree Charani was the star of the show with outstanding figures of 4-0-10-4, carrying the momentum from her performance in the Women’s Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium. Shafali Verma took two, while Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma claimed one each.

For Japan, only openers Haruna Iwasaki (10) and Ayaka Kato-Stafford (25) got to double figures as their innings went nowhere. Four of their batters failed to get off the mark as they played out 119 balls only for 57 runs. Shafali Verma struck a flurry of boundaries but Japan hit back with wickets of Gunalan Kamalini (0) and Bharti Fulmali (6). Nevertheless, Shafali ran away with the game and finished it to give the reigning Gold Medal holders the perfect start.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026IND-W vs JAP-Windia womens national cricket teamJapan Womens National Cricket Team

RELATED News

Brentford FC vs Chelsea FC Premier League 2026-27: Can The Blues Head For Break With Victory? Check Winner Prediction, Match Prediction, Live Streaming And More

England Squad For Nations League: Thomas Tuchel Recalls Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer After FIFA World Cup 2026 Snub

BCCI Chief Selector: Has Parthiv Patel Been Finalised as Ajit Agarkar’s Replacement? Gujarat Titans Coach Drops Big Hint

Will Ravi Shastri Replace Ajit Agarkar? BCCI AGM Underway In Mumbai As India’s New Chief Selector Expected To Be Appointed

IND-W vs JAP-W: India Storm Into Asian Games 2026 Semifinals, Bowl Japan Out For 57; India vs Pakistan Clash on the Cards?

LATEST NEWS

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?

Alina Amir Viral MMS Controversy: Pakistani TikToker Says Alleged Private Video Is AI-Generated

Hazoor Multi Projects Bags Rs 207 Crore Chennai Work Order

Nithari Case: Surinder Koli, Acquitted After Nearly 20 Years in Jail, Dies at Haridwar Tea Stall; Victim’s Family Calls It Murder

Bamboo summit in Mumbai to bring state’s bamboo policy before investors

UK bamboo sock brand Bare Kind forays into India with House of Kraft

Radhika Apte Questions Bollywood’s Idea Of Romance: ‘Chasing A Woman Was Romance’

Sona Dey Viral MMS: Here’s What Kolkata-Born Instagram Star Said About Leaked Intimate Video

Arushi Nishank Birthday: Former CM’s Daughter Turns Up The Glamour In Pink Monokini During Maldives Getaway

Global Experts Deliberate on Democracy in the Age of AI at DSVV

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?
Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Next Opponent Revealed After Japan Win; Who Will Harmanpreet Kaur And Co. Face in Semifinal?

QUICK LINKS