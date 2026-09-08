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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Indian Hockey Team Brings Back Traditional Blue Jersey After Saffron Kit Backlash

Asian Games 2026: Indian Hockey Team Brings Back Traditional Blue Jersey After Saffron Kit Backlash

Following the Hockey World Cup 2026, the Indian Hockey Team will turn their attention towards Asian Games 2026, beginning on September 19 in Japan, with the event lasting until October 4.

Asian Games 2026: Indian Hockey Team Brings Back Traditional Blue Jersey After Saffron Kit Backlash. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)
Asian Games 2026: Indian Hockey Team Brings Back Traditional Blue Jersey After Saffron Kit Backlash. (Image Credits: Hockey India X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-08 18:38 IST

Asian Games 2026: Following the Hockey World Cup 2026, the Indian Hockey Team will turn their attention towards Asian Games 2026, beginning on September 19 in Japan, with the event lasting until October 4. With the Saffron jersey for the Hockey World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium sparking backlash, Hockey India has reverted to the traditional blue jersey.

Asian Games 2026: Why did the Saffron Jersey for the Indian Hockey Team spark backlash?

Hockey India treasurer Shekar Manoharan issued a statement on September 8, Tuesday that said:

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The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) asked us for our preferred choice of kit, and HI has given the first preference as blue, with the secondary colour being saffron.”

Following the change of the jersey colour from Blue to Saffron, a host of former Indian captains in Pargat Singh, Dhanraj Pillay and Viren Rasquinha questioned the team’s long-standing identity. A political storm triggered, with ex-Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condemning that the change was motivated on a political basis. It had also soon emerged that Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey wasn’t aware of the change and it was made without his knowledge or consulting with the Executive Board. The apex body of the sport justified the decision to change the colour of the kit, claiming that players and coaches felt blue jerseys on blue turfs were affecting the visibility during fixtures. While Yellow and Orange were presented as options, Hockey India picked the latter, owing to the significance of the Indian National Flag.

Hockey World Cup 2026: How Did India perform in the tournament?

India’s men’s team concluded their World Cup campaign in eighth place, while the women’s team achieved their best-ever performance by securing fifth place. Notably, teams such as England and the Netherlands, both donning light-blue kits on the blue turfs in Belgium, outperformed the Indian teams.

On Tuesday, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya conducted a review meeting with men’s coach Craig Fulton, captain Harmanpreet Singh, women’s coach Sjoerd Marijne, captain Salima Tete, and Hockey India officials at the Sports Authority of India headquarters. He emphasized the importance of moving past the recent campaigns and urged both teams to concentrate on securing qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics through the Asian Games.

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Asian Games 2026: Indian Hockey Team Brings Back Traditional Blue Jersey After Saffron Kit Backlash
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026India National Hockey Team

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Asian Games 2026: Indian Hockey Team Brings Back Traditional Blue Jersey After Saffron Kit Backlash
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