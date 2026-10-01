LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan

The Volleyball quarter-final in Asian Games 2026 against Pakistan played at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium on October 1, Thursday did not go according to plan for India.

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men's Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men's Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 08:59 IST

Asian Games 2026: The Volleyball quarter-final in Asian Games 2026 against Pakistan played at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium on October 1, Thursday did not go according to plan for India. Instead, they suffered a disappointing straight-set loss to as India’s wait for a Volleyball meal in the Asian Games continued.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Games 2026: India’s crucial errors allow Pakistan to retain advantage

India, who had stayed competitive in the opening stages, went down 19-25, 23-25, 18-25 as Pakistan secured a place in the semifinals, according to ESPN. India were in the contest for much of the opening set, but a five-point run in the middle allowed Pakistan to gain control. The Indians were unable to recover as Pakistan closed out the set 25-19. The second set proved even more frustrating for India. They led 19-16 and appeared well placed to level the match, but another sequence of errors at a crucial stage allowed Pakistan to regain the advantage. Pakistan eventually won the set 25-23, leaving India with no room for error. India struggled to find a way back in the third set as Pakistan maintained control and sealed the quarterfinal with a 25-18 win.


Earlier in the day, India secured a medal in men’s sepaktakraw after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in their Group A quadrant match. The victory, their second in as many matches, confirmed India’s place in the semifinals and assured them of a medal. In wrestling, Mansi advanced to the women’s 62kg quarterfinals after defeating Kazakhstan’s Irina Kuznetsova 6-1 in the round of 16. Mansi, a former World Championships bronze medallist in the 59kg category, dominated the bout and never allowed her opponent to settle. She will face South Korea’s Jo Su-been in the quarterfinals.


Yamini Mourya also progressed to the quarterfinals of the women’s 57kg judo competition after defeating Qatar’s Fatena Bu-Qahoos by ippon. She will face Mongolia’s Ariunzaya Terbish in the last-eight stage. India also suffered setbacks in archery and taekwondo. Chikitha Taniparthi lost 143-144 to Indonesia’s Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the compound women’s individual quarterfinals, while Rupa Bayor was knocked out after finishing 15th in the women’s individual poomsae semifinal. In cycling, Harshveer Singh Sekhon finished 10th in the first race of the men’s omnium and has 22 points with three races remaining. India entered Day 12 in eighth place in the medal standings with 60 medals — 10 gold, 21 silver and 29 bronze.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026India National Volleyball TeamPakistan National Volleyball Team

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan, Asian Games 2026 Men’s Hockey Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head And Live Streaming Details

IND vs WI: Gautam Gambhir Says ‘Not Cricket, Only Batting’ As Team India Coach Questions Conditions After Run-Fest In Guwahati

UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Cristiano Ronaldo Says ‘I Will Tell All Portuguese People The Truth’ As Al Nassr Star Leaves Portugal Camp After Jorge Jesus’ Statement

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill 223, Rohit Sharma 101 Help India Chase 406, Seal Series

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule October 1: India vs Pakistan in Volleyball And Hockey | Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming Details

LATEST NEWS

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam Is A ‘Daayan’ Or A ‘Devi’? New Bride’s Secret Takes A Wild Turn

Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral

The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 7: Nani’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 155 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Sidharth Malhotra’s Film Crosses Rs 49 Crore, But Sees Midweek Dip

Mumbai Man Travels To US After Minor Girl Blocks Him Online; What Happened Next Shocked Him

Bengaluru BCom Student Called Out Of Class, Then Stabbed To Death; What Triggered The Fatal Attack?

Asian Games 2026 India Schedule October 1: India vs Pakistan in Volleyball And Hockey | Timings, Medal Events And Live Streaming Details

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Smashes Fastest ODI Double Century, Joins Rohit Sharma in 200 Club During Record 406-Run Chase

Kanyakumari Man Kills Mother By Suffocating Her With Pillow, What Triggered The Crime?

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan
Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan

QUICK LINKS