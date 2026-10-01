LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong

Indian Women's Squash team settled for a bronze in the Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in a nail-biting semi-final in Japan on October 1, Thursday. While Tanvi Khanna won her respective match, 18-year-old Anahat Singh and veteran Joshna Chinappa failed to do so.

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 10:27 IST

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Squash team settled for a bronze in the Asian Games 2026 after losing 1-2 to Hong Kong in a nail-biting semi-final in Japan on October 1, Thursday. While Tanvi Khanna won her respective match, 18-year-old Anahat Singh and veteran Joshna Chinappa failed to do so.

You Might Be Interested In

Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh loses seesaw opening game to Sin Yuk Chan

Anahat started strongly, edging a closely fought opening game 11-9 after the score stood at 8-7. The Indian remained composed in the second game, which was locked at 8-8, before reeling off three straight points to take it 11-8 and move 2-0 ahead in the match. Chan fought back in the third game as Anahat briefly faded, with the Hong Kong player taking an 8-4 lead before winning it 11-6. Anahat regained her rhythm in the fourth game and moved into a 6-3 lead. She had three match points, but Chan saved all three with some clever play to make it 10-10. After another match point went begging, Chan was awarded a stroke to force a decider.


India then levelled the semifinal through Tanvi Khanna, who produced a stunning comeback against Lee Ka Yi, ranked 33 places above her, to win 3-1 (4-11, 13-11, 11-9, 13-11). Tanvi lost the opening game 4-11 but responded strongly, taking the second 13-11. She then edged the third game 11-9 before holding her nerve in a dramatic fourth game to win 13-11. The Indian was proactive with her shot selection, repeatedly testing Lee’s reach. With the game levelled at 11-11, Tanvi held her composure in extra time to close out the match and keep India’s hopes alive.


However, veteran Joshna Chinappa could not complete the comeback as she lost the deciding match to Ho Tze Lok 0-3 (4-11, 7-11, 9-11). The 40-year-old Indian fought hard, particularly towards the end, saving five match points, but could not match the speed of the world No. 39 Hong Kong player, who had taken control in the first two games. With the 2-1 victory, Hong Kong advanced to the final, while India finished with the Bronze medal in the women’s team squash event.

(With inputs from ANI)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong
Tags: Anahat SinghAsian GamesAsian Games 2026Tanvi Khanna

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026: Here’s Why Indian Hockey Team Needs to Win Gold Medal and Why LA 2028 Olympic Dream Comes as Big Reward

IND vs SL: Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Playing In Today’s Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final? Check Team India’s Playing XI

BAN vs PAK, Asian Games 2026 Semi-Final: Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad Help Pakistan Down Bangladesh In Truncated Contest And Reach Final

Asian Games 2026: Indian Men’s Volleyball Team Eliminated After Quarter-Final Defeat To Pakistan

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

LATEST NEWS

7700, 7500, 7600 Explained: What Mysterious Aircraft Codes Mean And When Pilots Use Them

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong

Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre

Viral Kumbh Girl Monalisa And Muslim Husband Case Takes Dramatic Turn, MP High Court’s Big Direction For ‘Rudraksha Girl’ And Farman Khan

Dhurandhar The Revenge TV Premiere: Date, Time, Channel, Runtime And Why The TV Version Is Different

Rajpal Yadav At Mushtaq Khan’s Prayer Meet: Viral Video Shows Actor Being Stopped, But There’s More To The Story – WATCH

22 Lives Lost While A Rs 2.40 Crore Pipeline File Sat On ‘Discuss’ For 72 Days: What Indore Water Deaths Investigation Found

Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story

Nayyi Navelli Trailer: Yami Gautam Is A ‘Daayan’ Or A ‘Devi’? New Bride’s Secret Takes A Wild Turn

WATCH VIDEO: Babar Azam Loses Cool On Fan, Throws Phone In Anger On The Field During First-Class Match In Abbottabad

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong
Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong
Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong
Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong
Asian Games 2026: Indian Squash Team Settle For Bronze After 1-2 Defeat To Hong Kong

QUICK LINKS