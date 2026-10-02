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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final

The Indian Women's Recurve team of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma created absolute history at the Asian Games 2026 final on October 2, Friday. A strong South Korean side went down 5-3 in the title clash as the Indian trio struck gold in a bright start to the day.

Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-02 08:12 IST

Asian Games 2026: The Indian Women’s Recurve team of Kumkum Mohod, Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma created absolute history at the Asian Games 2026 final on October 2, Friday. A strong South Korean side went down 5-3 in the title clash as the Indian trio struck gold in a bright start to the day.

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The Indian trio, which beat China in the semi-final, held their nerve against the dominant South Korean side, with 17-year-old Kumkum emerging as the star of the final and delivering two crucial 10s in the closing stages to seal a historic victory, according to ESPN. India, competing in their first-ever recurve women’s team final at the Asian Games, were up against a South Korean side that has traditionally dominated the discipline. The Koreans had three archers in the top four of the qualification rankings, while India’s three finalists had finished 10th, 20th and 25th.

But India made the perfect start to the final. South Korea posted 54 in the opening set, but India matched the score after Ankita began with a 9, Kirti followed with a 7 and Kumkum produced a 10 under pressure to force a 1-1 split. The second set followed a similar pattern, with both teams finishing on 56. Ankita struck two 10s while Kumkum again delivered a 10 with her final arrow to ensure India remained level at 2-2.
India then made the decisive move in the third set. Kirti opened with a 10, Ankita added a 9 and Kumkum followed with another 9 to give India a one-point lead after the first rotation. South Korea faltered in the second rotation, with all three archers recording 8s, leaving them on 51.

India needed only 24 points from their final three arrows to win the set. Kirti managed an 8, Ankita added a 9 and Kumkum produced another 10 to give India a 55-51 set victory and a 4-2 lead. With the gold medal within reach, India faced another nervy final set. South Korea responded with a strong opening rotation, scoring 28 to take a two-point advantage. India began their response with a 9 from Kirti and Ankita added another 9, leaving Kumkum needing a perfect 10 to level the set at 54 and secure the gold. The teenager delivered once again.


Kumkum’s 10 gave India the required 28 points, tying the fourth set and handing them a 5-3 victory in the final. The gold also marked India’s first-ever medal in the women’s recurve team event at the Asian Games. Kumkum, from Maharashtra, was instrumental throughout the final, repeatedly producing 10s when India needed them most, while Ankita’s experience helped steady the team during crucial moments. The victory is India’s 11th gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final
Tags: Ankita BhakatAsian GamesAsian Games 2026home-hero-pos-5Kirti SharmaKumkum Mohod

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Asian Games 2026: Indian Women’s Recurve Team Create History, Win Gold After Beating South Korea In Final
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