Asian Games 2026: India’s Quimcy Dsouza Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat in Teqball Semis, to Compete for Bronze Medal on Sunday

Asian Games 2026: India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza suffered a 1-2 defeat to Indonesia’s Sumaya in the women’s singles teqball semi-final on Saturday (Sep 19). The Indian will now compete in the bronze medal match on Sunday, while she and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will also continue their mixed doubles medal campaign. Here are all the details about Dsouza’s semi-final defeat and her upcoming medal matches.

Quimcy Dsouza Loses Teqball Women’s Singles Semi-Final

Dsouza topped Group A after securing wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia before booking her place in the women’s singles semi-finals. She faced Indonesia’s Sumaya in the last-four clash on Saturday but was unable to progress to the gold medal match.

The Indian made a strong start and sealed the opening set 12-7. However, Sumaya fought back by winning the next two sets 12-9 and 12-7 to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over Dsouza.

Quimcy Dsouza to Compete for Bronze Medal on Sunday

Despite the semi-final defeat, Dsouza’s medal hopes remain alive. The Indian will compete in the women’s singles bronze medal match on Sunday as she looks to finish on the podium in teqball at the Asian Games 2026.

Dsouza, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Qualify for Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Earlier, Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg defeated the Philippines’ Abulencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince 2-0 in the mixed doubles repechage on Friday to qualify for the bronze medal match.

The Indian duo won the first set 12-3 before securing the second set 12-6 to register a straight-set victory. Dsouza and Beg will now continue their bid for a podium finish on Sunday.

Dsouza-Beg Suffered Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final Defeat

Earlier, Dsouza and Beg lost to Vietnam’s Gian Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. The Indian pair were beaten 0-2 in straight sets after struggling to find their rhythm in the opening set, which they lost 7-12.

The Indian duo showed greater resistance in the second set but could not force a deciding game, with the Vietnamese pair winning 12-10 to progress further in the competition.

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Details

Event: Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony

Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Venue: Aichi-Nagoya, Japan

Aichi-Nagoya, Japan Time in Japan: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM JST

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM JST Time in India: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live on TV in India?

The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5. Regional-language coverage will also be available on Sony Sports 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony live on the SonyLIV App and website. The live streaming will be available from 2:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 19.