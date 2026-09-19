Asian Games 2026: India’s Quimcy Dsouza Suffers Heartbreaking Defeat in Teqball Semis, to Compete for Bronze Medal on Sunday

Asian Games 2026: India’s Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza suffered a 1-2 defeat to Indonesia’s Sumaya in the women’s singles teqball semi-final on Saturday (Sep 19). The Indian will now compete in the bronze medal match on Sunday, while she and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg will also continue their mixed doubles medal campaign. Here are all the details about Dsouza’s semi-final defeat and her upcoming medal matches.
Quimcy Dsouza Loses Teqball Women’s Singles Semi-Final
Dsouza topped Group A after securing wins over opponents from Japan and Cambodia before booking her place in the women’s singles semi-finals. She faced Indonesia’s Sumaya in the last-four clash on Saturday but was unable to progress to the gold medal match.
The Indian made a strong start and sealed the opening set 12-7. However, Sumaya fought back by winning the next two sets 12-9 and 12-7 to complete a 2-1 comeback victory over Dsouza.
Quimcy Dsouza to Compete for Bronze Medal on Sunday
Despite the semi-final defeat, Dsouza’s medal hopes remain alive. The Indian will compete in the women’s singles bronze medal match on Sunday as she looks to finish on the podium in teqball at the Asian Games 2026.
Dsouza, Mohamed Anas Imran Beg Qualify for Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Earlier, Dsouza and Mohamed Anas Imran Beg defeated the Philippines’ Abulencia Jhoana and Agustin Prince 2-0 in the mixed doubles repechage on Friday to qualify for the bronze medal match.
The Indian duo won the first set 12-3 before securing the second set 12-6 to register a straight-set victory. Dsouza and Beg will now continue their bid for a podium finish on Sunday.
Dsouza-Beg Suffered Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final Defeat
Earlier, Dsouza and Beg lost to Vietnam’s Gian Nghi Trinh and Hoang Minh Tan Nguyen in the mixed doubles quarter-finals. The Indian pair were beaten 0-2 in straight sets after struggling to find their rhythm in the opening set, which they lost 7-12.
The Indian duo showed greater resistance in the second set but could not force a deciding game, with the Vietnamese pair winning 12-10 to progress further in the competition.
Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Details
- Event: Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony
- Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
- Venue: Aichi-Nagoya, Japan
- Time in Japan: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM JST
- Time in India: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM IST
Where to Watch Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live on TV in India?
The Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5. Regional-language coverage will also be available on Sony Sports 3 in Hindi and Sony Sports 4 in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
How to Watch Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 Opening Ceremony live on the SonyLIV App and website. The live streaming will be available from 2:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 19.
Aditya Pimpale is a sports journalist currently working with News X, with previous experience at WION, India TV and India Today. With a keen interest in cricket, football, Formula 1, tennis and other major sporting disciplines, he brings a versatile perspective to sports journalism. Aditya has extensive on-ground reporting experience, having covered multiple IPL seasons, including the 2025 and 2026 finals from the stadium. He also covered the 2026 T20 World Cup from the ground, including the final in Ahmedabad. His work focuses on breaking news, match reports, analysis, interviews, features, sports trends and engaging digital storytelling.