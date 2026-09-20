Asian Games 2026: Jay Shah Hails Smriti Mandhana After Huge Milestone — ‘You Are Lifting Women’s Cricket To New Heights’

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has showered praise on Indian women’s cricketing star Smriti Mandhana after becoming the leading run-getter in women’s T20 international cricket during the recent Asian Games 2026 semifinal against Bangladesh on September 20, Sunday. Jay Shah took to his official handle on X, crediting the elegant left-handed batter for lifting women’s cricket to newer heights every year.

“Here’s to many more milestones ahead” – Jay Shah on Smriti Mandhana

Shah praised Mandhana’s achievement in a post on X, saying the Indian batter was setting new benchmarks for women’s cricket and inspiring young players.



“Many congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for going top of the Women’s T20I run charts (4,788 runs). By rewriting history, you are lifting women’s cricket to new heights and setting the standard for young dreamers everywhere. Here’s to many more milestones ahead!” Shah wrote on X.

Many congratulations to @mandhana_smriti for for going top of the Women’s T20I run charts (4,788 runs). By rewriting history, you are lifting women’s cricket to new heights and setting the standard for young dreamers everywhere. Here’s to many more milestones ahead! pic.twitter.com/nZfAZ7FItM — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 20, 2026







Mandhana surpassed New Zealand great Suzie Bates’ tally of 4,758 runs to move to the top of the all-time women’s T20I run-scoring list. The Indian left-hander reached the milestone during the second semifinal against Bangladesh at Korogi Sports Park. Mandhana’s knock of 37 off 19 balls, which included five fours and two sixes, helped India make a brisk start alongside Shafali Verma. The pair added 72 runs for the opening wicket before Mandhana was dismissed. India went on to defeat Bangladesh by 114 runs to book their place in the gold-medal match, where they will face Sri Lanka. The island nation secured its place in the final after beating Pakistan by eight wickets in the first semifinal.



Mandhana’s achievement adds to her impressive international record. She has scored 10,964 runs across formats, while Harmanpreet Kaur is third on the women’s T20I run charts with 4,287 runs. Suzie Bates is second with 4,758 runs, followed by Harmanpreet, Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (4,282) and New Zealand’s Sophie Devine (3,817) in the top five. Mandhana’s record came as India continued their campaign for a gold medal at the Asian Games, with the team set to face Sri Lanka in the final.

(With inputs from ANI)