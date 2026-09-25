Asian Games 2026 Kabaddi Results: India Men’s And Women’s Teams Storm Into Gold Medal Finals After Thumping Semifinal Wins

Asian Games 2026: India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams stormed into the gold medal contests at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday (Sep 25), registering commanding victories in their respective semifinals. The Indian men’s team thrashed Thailand 66-28 to book their place in the final, while the defending champions in the women’s category defeated Nepal 48-24. Both teams will now aim to defend their Asian Games titles and add to India’s gold medal tally on Saturday. Here is a combined match report of India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi semifinal victories.

Asian Games 2026: India Men’s Kabaddi Team Beat Thailand 66-28

The Indian men’s kabaddi team delivered a dominant performance against Thailand, winning 66-28 to enter the gold medal contest. The eight-time Asian Games champions started strongly, taking a 7-1 lead within the first five minutes.

Thailand fought back through Theeradat Chaisit’s impressive raids, reducing the deficit to 14-23 after forcing an all-out against India. However, the Indian team regained control and went into the half-time break with a commanding 37-18 lead.

India continued to dominate after the restart, reaching the 50-point mark with 11 minutes remaining while leading 50-23. The Indian team eventually completed a comprehensive 66-28 victory, registering 43 outs compared to Thailand’s 20. India also earned eight all-out points and 15 bonus points, while Thailand managed two all-out points and five bonus points.

India will face either Iran or Chinese Taipei in the men’s final on Saturday (Sep 26) as they look to defend their Asian Games crown.

Asian Games 2026: India Women’s Kabaddi Team Defeat Nepal 48-24

The defending champions in the women’s category also secured a place in the final after defeating Nepal 48-24 in the semifinal on Friday (Sep 25).

India started strongly, taking a 9-5 lead in the opening five minutes before maintaining a 15-10 advantage despite Nepal’s defensive resistance. Nepal’s Ganga Ghimire produced a four-point raid to reduce the gap, but India maintained control and went into half-time with a commanding 31-17 lead, with Sanju Devi and Sonali making important contributions.

India continued to dominate in the second half and completed a convincing 48-24 victory to book their place in the gold medal contest. The Indian women’s team will face either Chinese Taipei or Iran in the final on Saturday (Sep 26), aiming to defend their Asian Games title.