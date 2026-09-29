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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions

Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions

Indian Pole Vaulter Dev Kumar Meena delivered a promising performance in the Men's Pole Vault final that took place in Japan on September 29, Tuesday. The youngster bettered his own record of 5.46m in the Asian Games 2026 but missed out on a podium finish.

Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions. (Image Credits: X)
Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 16:51 IST

Asian Games 2026: Indian Pole Vaulter Dev Kumar Meena delivered a promising performance in the Men’s Pole Vault final that took place in Japan on September 29, Tuesday. The youngster bettered his own record of 5.46m in the Asian Games 2026 but missed out on a podium finish.

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Asian Games 2026: What is Dev Kumar Meena’s new record in pole vaulting?

The earlier record of 5.46m came at the Inter-State Athletics Championships earlier this year and it helped him breach the qualification mark required to partake at the Asian Games 2026. Additionally, the effort came at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, a month after sharing the identical record of 5.45m with Kuldeep Kumar at the Federation Cup in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Asian Games edition in Japan has seen the 21-year-old scale a record of 5.50m, thereby registering a new personal best. However, Dev couldn’t clear 5.60m after three times. The Commonwealth Games earlier this year had also seen Dev miss out on a podium finish, finishing fourth with a best effort of 5.30m. Fellow countryman Kuldeep Kumar was also present but finished 10th with a best of 5.35m.

Asian Games 2026: India inch closer to 50 medals

As of September 29, Tuesday, the sub-continent nation has won 48 medals that comprise of 5 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze. Neeru Dhanda had won gold on Tuesday, clinching the highest prize in the women’s trap shooting. The sub-continent nation had won only four gold medals before this, the first one being from the women’s cricket team that crushed Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the final. The men’s and women’s kabaddi team defended the gold, while the mixed pair of Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the honours in the 10m air pistol event.

India will have massive expectations from the men’s cricket team that will play their semi-finals against Sri Lanka. The men’s contingent had won the gold in the previous Asian Games too and the expectation will be massive, given they are the reigning World T20I champions.

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Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions
Tags: Asian GamesAsian Games 2026Dev Kumar Meena

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Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions

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Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions
Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions
Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions
Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions
Asian Games 2026 Latest: Dev Kumar Meena Shatters Own National Record in Pole Vault, Finishes Outside Medal Positions

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