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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive

Asian Games 2026: India enjoyed a productive outing in archery at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday (Sep 27), with Dhiraj Bommadevara-Kumkum Mohod and Sahil Jadhav-Chikitha Taniparthi advancing to the semifinals of the recurve and compound mixed team events, respectively. Indian archers also progressed in the men's and women's compound team events, keeping the country's medal hopes alive.

Asian Games 2026: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive
Asian Games 2026: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-27 10:13 IST

Asian Games 2026: India enjoyed a productive outing in archery at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday (Sep 27), with Dhiraj Bommadevara-Kumkum Mohod and Sahil Jadhav-Chikitha Taniparthi advancing to the semifinals of the recurve and compound mixed team events, respectively. Indian archers also progressed in the men’s and women’s compound team events, keeping the country’s medal hopes alive. Several other Indian athletes were also in action across athletics, fencing, surfing, badminton, race walking, sepaktakraw and kurash.

India Reach Archery Semifinals in Mixed Team Events

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Kumkum Mohod produced another convincing performance in the recurve mixed team event after defeating the UAE in the Round of 16. The Indian pair followed it up with a 6-0 quarterfinal victory over Vietnam and booked their place in the semifinals. They will face Japan in the last-four stage on October 2.

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In the compound mixed team event, Sahil Jadhav and Chikitha Taniparthi also advanced to the semifinals after defeating Kazakhstan 159-154 in the quarterfinals. The Indian duo had earlier overcome Mongolia in the Round of 16 and will face Thailand in the semifinals on September 30.

India Progress in Compound Team Events

India’s strong showing in archery continued with the country’s men’s and women’s compound teams also advancing to the semifinals. The results have further strengthened India’s medal prospects in the archery competition at the Asian Games 2026.

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan Reaches Athletics Final

Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan qualified for the men’s 400m hurdles final after finishing second in his heat with a time of 49.61 seconds. His position secured an automatic qualification spot for the final. Yashas Palaksha, however, was unable to finish his heat.

Tejaswin Shankar Third in Decathlon Standings

Tejaswin Shankar finished seventh in the discus throw with 599 points and slipped to third place in the overall men’s decathlon standings with 5,869 points. Earlier in the competition, he had secured third place in the 110m hurdles.

India Advance in Fencing and Surfing

India’s women’s fencing team defeated Indonesia 45-23 to progress to the quarterfinals of the team sabre event. In surfing, Sivaraj Babu advanced to Round 3 of the men’s shortboard after defeating Iran’s Davoud Khadir, while Kamali Prakash and Sugar Shanti Gayen also progressed to Round 3 of the women’s shortboard.

India’s Badminton Campaign Ends in Quarterfinals

India’s campaign in the two badminton doubles events ended at the quarterfinal stage. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost to China’s Huang Dongping and Feng Yan Zhe, while Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly were defeated by Malaysia’s Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan.

India’s Other Results

Manju Rani finished sixth in the women’s marathon race walk, while Priyanka Goswami was disqualified. In sepaktakraw, India lost 0-2 to South Korea in their women’s doubles Group B match. In kurash, Bharti suffered a 0-3 defeat against Iran’s Tahereh Azarpeivand in the women’s 57kg Round of 16, while Sangita lost 0-10 to Charmea Quelino in the Round of 32.

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Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive
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Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India Reach Archery Semifinals in Compound, Recurve Mixed Team Events, Keep Medal Hopes Alive

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