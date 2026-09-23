Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver in 49kg Weightlifting, India’s Medal Tally Jumps to 11 | Check Complete Medal Count

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: Mirabai Chanu finally won the Asian Games medal that had eluded her throughout her career, taking silver in the women’s 49kg category in Nagoya on Wednesday, September 23. Her 198kg total also ended India’s 28-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the continental showpiece. India’s medal tally has now jumped to 11 medals at the Asian Games 2026.

Mirabai Chanu Wins Silver in Women’s 49kg Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu secured the silver medal in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games 2026. The Indian finished with a total lift of 198kg. North Korea’s Ri Song Gum claimed her third successive Asian Games gold medal with a total of 215kg, while Indonesia’s Luluk Diana Tri Wijayana won the bronze medal with 191kg.

India Ends 28-Year Wait for Asian Games Weightlifting Medal

Chanu’s silver medal ended India’s 28-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Asian Games. The country’s previous medal in the sport came at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok, where Karnam Malleswari won silver.

Mirabai Chanu’s Asian Games Journey

For Mirabai Chanu, the silver medal came after three very different Asian Games experiences. She finished ninth at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, missed the 2018 edition in Jakarta because of a back injury and finished fourth at the 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games after an injury during the clean and jerk disrupted her challenge.

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

1. People’s Republic of China: 36 Gold, 14 Silver, 10 Bronze — 60 Total

36 Gold, 14 Silver, 10 Bronze — 2. Japan: 11 Gold, 17 Silver, 21 Bronze — 49 Total

11 Gold, 17 Silver, 21 Bronze — 3. Republic of Korea: 7 Gold, 5 Silver, 18 Bronze — 30 Total

7 Gold, 5 Silver, 18 Bronze — 4. Kazakhstan: 7 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze — 16 Total

7 Gold, 4 Silver, 5 Bronze — 5. Thailand: 4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6 Total

4 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6. Hong Kong, China: 3 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze — 13 Total

3 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze — 7. Tajikistan: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 4 Total

2 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 8. India: 1 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze — 11 Total

1 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9. Uzbekistan: 1 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze — 6 Total

1 Gold, 4 Silver, 1 Bronze — 10. Chinese Taipei: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze — 9 Total

1 Gold, 3 Silver, 5 Bronze — 11. Islamic Republic of Iran: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5 Total

1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 11. Macao, China: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5 Total

1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 11. Singapore: 1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 5 Total

1 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze — 14. Kuwait: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 4 Total

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze — 15. Jordan: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 1 Bronze — 3 Total

India’s Medal Tally at Asian Games 2026

India currently has 11 medals at the Asian Games 2026, including one gold, five silver and five bronze medals. Mirabai Chanu’s silver in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event took India’s overall tally to 11 and moved the country to eighth place in the standings.

Asian Games 2026: India’s Medal Count

Gold Medals: 1

1 Silver Medals: 5

5 Bronze Medals: 5

5 Total Medals: 11

11 Current Position: 8th