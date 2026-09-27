Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Squash Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India’s Abhay Singh will take on Malaysia’s Ng Eain Yow in the men’s singles squash final at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday (Sep 27). Abhay booked his place in the gold medal match after defeating Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan 3-0 in the semifinal on Saturday (Sep 26). The Indian won the contest 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 in 35 minutes and produced a dominant display to move within one win of the gold medal. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow men’s singles squash final in India.

When Will Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Squash Final Take Place?

The Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow men’s singles squash final at the Asian Games 2026 will be played on Sunday (Sep 27).

Where Will Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Squash Final Be Held?

The men’s singles squash gold medal match between Abhay Singh and Ng Eain Yow will be held at the Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena in Nagoya.

What Time Will Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Squash Final Start?

The Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow men’s singles squash final is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday (Sep 27).

Where to Watch Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Live on TV?

The Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow squash men’s singles final will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Abhay Singh vs Ng Eain Yow Asian Games 2026 squash final live on the SonyLIV app and website.

How Did Abhay Singh Reach the Squash Final?

Abhay Singh advanced to the men’s singles final after defeating Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan 3-0 in the semifinal on Saturday (Sep 26). He won the three games 11-3, 12-10, 11-6 and maintained control throughout the 35-minute contest. Abhay made a fast start by opening up a 6-2 lead in the first game before completing a convincing victory.