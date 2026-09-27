Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Squash Gold Medal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: Anahat Singh will take on Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women’s singles squash gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026 on Sunday (Sep 27). The 18-year-old Indian has the opportunity to become the country’s youngest squash gold medalist, while Subramaniam will aim to defend the title she won at the Hangzhou Asian Games. Anahat staged a remarkable comeback in the semifinals, overcoming Japan’s Satomi Watanabe after trailing by two games. Here are all the details, including the match time, venue, TV broadcast and live streaming information.

Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Squash Final Match Details

Match: Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, Women’s Singles Squash Final

Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam, Women’s Singles Squash Final Date: Sunday (Sep 27), 2026

Sunday (Sep 27), 2026 Venue: Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena, Nagoya, Japan

Nagoya Kinjo-Futo Arena, Nagoya, Japan Match Time: 1:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time)

Where to Watch Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Asian Games 2026 women’s singles squash gold medal match live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Live Streaming?

The Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam squash final will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Where to Watch Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Live in Malaysia?

Viewers in Malaysia can watch the women’s singles squash final on Astro Arena (Channel 801) and ASG1 (Channel 795). Live streaming will be available on Astro GO and Sooka.

How Did Anahat Singh Reach the Squash Final?

Anahat Singh secured her place in the gold medal match after producing a stunning comeback against Japan’s Satomi Watanabe in the semifinals. The Indian, who is ranked World No. 17, recovered from a two-game deficit and saved match points before winning the contest in five games.

How Did Sivasangari Subramaniam Reach the Squash Final?

Malaysia’s Sivasangari Subramaniam advanced to the final with a straight-games victory over Hong Kong’s Chan Sin Yuk. The defending champion will look to retain her Asian Games crown in the title clash against Anahat Singh.

Anahat Singh vs Sivasangari Subramaniam Head-to-Head Record

Anahat Singh and Sivasangari Subramaniam have faced each other twice previously, with the Malaysian winning both encounters. Their most recent meeting took place at the 2026 London Squash Classic, where Subramaniam registered a comfortable victory.

What Is at Stake in the Asian Games 2026 Squash Final?

Apart from the gold medal, the women’s singles squash champion at the Asian Games 2026 will secure a direct qualification spot for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. Anahat will aim to create history, while Subramaniam will seek to successfully defend her title.