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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India

Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: Lovlina Borgohain secured a second consecutive Asian Games medal after defeating South Korea's Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the women's 75kg quarterfinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28). Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg boxing semifinal in India.

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal Bout on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal Bout on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 12:41 IST

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: Lovlina Borgohain secured a second consecutive Asian Games medal after defeating South Korea’s Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the women’s 75kg quarterfinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28). The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist will now face Natalya Bogdanova in the semifinal as she looks to book her place in the gold medal bout. Lovlina had won silver at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg boxing semifinal in India.

When Will Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Boxing Semifinal Take Place?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova women’s 75kg boxing semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 will be played on Wednesday (Sep 30).

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Where Will Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Boxing Semifinal Be Held?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg boxing semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 will be held at the Boxing Arena in Aichi-Nagoya.

What Time Will Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Boxing Semifinal Start?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova women’s 75kg boxing semifinal is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Sep 30).

Where to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Live on TV?

The Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg boxing semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova Asian Games 2026 75kg boxing semifinal live on the SonyLIV app and website.

How Did Lovlina Borgohain Reach the Boxing Semifinal?

Lovlina Borgohain began her Asian Games 2026 campaign with a commanding 5-0 victory over South Korea’s Seong Suyeon in the women’s 75kg quarterfinal on Monday (Sep 28). The Indian boxer started aggressively with her 1-2 combination and used her jab and cross effectively to trouble her opponent, who struggled to land clean punches despite having a slight height advantage.

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Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India

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Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India
Asian Games 2026: Lovlina Borgohain vs Natalya Bogdanova 75kg Boxing Semifinal — Date, Time, TV Telecast And Live Streaming in India

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