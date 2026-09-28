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Home > Sports News > Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India's Pincky Balhara will take on South Korea's MO Sumin in the women's -78kg Kurash semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28). Balhara secured her place in the last four after defeating South Korea's Lim Garam 3-0 in the quarterfinal, assuring India of at least a bronze medal. Here are all the details, including the date, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Kurash semifinal in India.

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 10:30 IST

Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: India’s Pincky Balhara will take on South Korea’s MO Sumin in the women’s -78kg Kurash semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 on Monday (Sep 28). Balhara secured her place in the last four after defeating South Korea’s Lim Garam 3-0 in the quarterfinal, assuring India of at least a bronze medal. The 27-year-old will now aim to reach the final and improve on her silver-medal finish at the 2018 Asian Games. Here are all the details, including the date, start time, TV telecast and live streaming information for the Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Kurash semifinal in India.

When Will Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Kurash Semifinal Take Place?

The Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin women’s -78kg Kurash semifinal at the Asian Games 2026 will be played on Monday (Sep 28).

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What Time Will Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Kurash Semifinal Start?

The Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Kurash semifinal is scheduled to begin at 2:10 PM IST on Monday (Sep 28).

Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Live on TV?

The Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin women’s -78kg Kurash semifinal will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin Asian Games 2026 Kurash semifinal live on the SonyLIV app and website.

How Did Pincky Balhara Reach the Kurash Semifinal?

Pincky Balhara advanced to the women’s -78kg Kurash semifinal after defeating South Korea’s Lim Garam 3-0 in the quarterfinal on Monday (Sep 28). The Indian secured the decisive score through a ‘Chala’, a move awarded when a competitor throws an opponent without achieving full control. Lim failed to register a point during the bout.

Pincky Balhara Eyes Second Asian Games Medal

Balhara will look to go one step further than her silver-medal performance at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where she competed in the women’s -52kg category. Kurash made its debut at the continental event during that edition. Having secured at least a bronze medal with her quarterfinal victory, the Indian will now aim to book a place in the gold medal match by defeating South Korea’s MO Sumin.

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Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Tags: Asian Games 2026

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Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

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Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India
Asian Games 2026 Latest Updates: When and Where to Watch Pincky Balhara vs MO Sumin 78kg Kurash Semifinal Match on TV, Live Streaming Details in India

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